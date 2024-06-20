Massive Infill Project Tabbed to Begin at UC Davis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and architecture firm Gensler announced this month a significant new project at UC Davis—the Segundo Infill Housing project—which they say is “aimed at providing sustainable, high-quality residence halls for first-year students.”

The project is tabbed to cost $77 million and will be rolled out in three phases for a 116,000 square foot building that is reported by UC Davis to house between 400 and 600 students and would be located between the Primero Grove and Regan student housing sites, currently two parking lots near the northern end of campus.

“When we began discussing this project with UC Davis, we learned that it had to be more than just infill housing. It needed to be a catalyst for the future of housing at the UC Davis campus, bringing a balance of innovation, program space, and sense of cohesion and connection to campus, so we focused on those aspects in our design,” said Jeff Fuller, Project Director at McCarthy.

“Working collaboratively with McCarthy, we were able to design a new model for first-year housing that increases density, while knitting together the Segundo neighborhood, and maximizing space for the community building that is so essential to student success,” said Sandy Mendler, Project Director at Gensler.

If construction begins in 2025, the dorms could open for use by the summer of 2027.

The building layout “reflects the active lifestyle of UC Davis students, including ample bike parking to accommodate the university’s bike-friendly culture.”

The residential arrangement will reportedly feature clusters of eight rooms sharing all-gender restrooms, study nooks and lounges to foster a community-oriented living space.

Additional amenities include a demonstration kitchen, Zoom rooms, outdoor gathering areas, on-site laundry, and various support facilities to enhance the student living experience.

“The Segundo Infill Housing will become the standard for student housing on campus in the future. Our team’s design solutions offer a productive yet welcoming experience for students who are looking to embrace campus life through its enriching indoor and outdoor spaces, celebration of the UC Davis bike culture and activation of the pedestrian promenade,” said Dawn Bertolani, business development manager at McCarthy Northern Pacific.