Monday Morning Thoughts: Is the Council Facing a Trust Issue?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Critics of the city and city council will attempt to merge all of the news from the past week—the commission mergers, the revenue measure and the proposal project at North Covell Creek—into the trust issue.

When asked to substantiate the trust issue they have a long list of grievances which includes things like Mace Road, BrightNight, the Cannery Development Agreement, and the ladder truck in addition to the latest “outrage,” the Commissions Merger.

The problem is, with the exception of the Mace Road redesign, it is not clear that much of this outrage goes much beyond the few hundred that are a constant presence at council meetings.

While I happen to agree that the merger issue was not well handled, particularly at the start, it really amounts to an inside baseball issue where the people who are really engaged may be up in arms, but the anger has not penetrated the general population.

The issue where this is most likely to present itself on is the revenue measure.

Council has yet to give it the go ahead but staff is going to recommend on Tuesday that council put a one percent sales tax hike on the ballot. Anti-tax people will of course balk at any notion of a tax increase. The critics will drag out their laundry list and put it before the voters.

At the end of the day, I have a hard time believing that getting this passed is going to be much of a lift for the city.

First of all, while a full “cent” increase is larger than what the city passed previously at one time, at the end of the day, it’s not going to penetrate far into people’s pocket books.

If you purchase $100 worth of taxable product, you’re going to pay $1 more. You would have to spend $10,000 for it to add up to $100 and $100,000 to add up to $1000 and, even then, I’m not sure that is real money.

The notion that someone is going to go out of town, when all the tax rates are comparable, seems far-fetched—particularly given the cost of gas to drive out of town.

You can legitimately claim that Davis lacks sufficient retail to shop in town, but that’s not a sales tax issue.

Will the trust issue be more of a symbolic matter?

Maybe. But then again, other than Mace Road, I haven’t seen a general population complaint about the management of city issues.

There is also evidence that the critics are not representative of the general population.

For instance, in the Revenue Measure staff report, the city notes that in November 2023, “the City completed a citywide community survey, conducted by EMC Research. The survey included 400 interviews of likely voters …”

What they found is that Davis voters “are optimistic about the direction of the city and most are satisfied with City government.”

That number has actually ticked up very slightly over the last four years. And the consultant, EMC, noted that the polling is very high compared to other clients.

That is not conclusive and the naysayers will have a chance to make their case during the election that things are not as good as the general public thinks—but it does suggest that the trust issue is not seeping into the general population.

Moreover, in November at least, the general polling shows a generic 73 percent support versus 23 percent opposition to a revenue measure.

Add to that this is going to be a simple majority measure, and this is not looking like a huge lift or even a deep and dark fight to get this passed.

Let me be clear—none of this argument is me arguing we should pass a revenue measure. I have some real problems with past policies and current priorities.

I have been very upfront about the fact that we should have been prioritizing economic development over the last 15 years—and the fact that we have lost on three votes for R&D space doesn’t sit that well with me, though in fairness that issue cuts both against the city as well as the voters.

I also take issue with prioritizing a revenue measure when I think housing should be the priority, and I have a big problem that the city council decided not to put one of the Measure J votes on the ballot in November when they have the best chance to get a project passed.

I also am not happy that the city council has apparently punted for now on a Measure J amendment.

Lack of affordable housing is tops on the list and homelessness is second. And road conditions, long a Vanguard issue, remain in the top 4. (I don’t agree with the public on the crime issue, but that’s a story for another day).

While $11 million is a nice chunk of change, putting $1 million of that into affordable housing, as I explained last weekend, is not going to accomplish nearly as much as anyone thinks.

At the end of the day then, I am skeptical about claims that angry voters will turn down this project, but lukewarm on whether this is the right approach, and I strongly disagree that this should be the priority for the city.

We will see what happens, but I have no dog in this fight.