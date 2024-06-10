Monday Morning Thoughts: We Can’t Keep Saying No – At Some Point Housing Needs to Be Prioritized

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A few weeks ago I sat down with former Mayor and former State Senator Lois Wolk to discuss the conservation easement on the Wildhorse Golf Course. Sadly, she and retiring judge David Rosenberg are the only two surviving members of that council that voted 3-2 to approve Wildhorse.

She opposed Wildhorse at the time because she believed Davis had moved too far, too fast on housing over the previous decade.

In a way, history repeats itself—there have been periods of slow growth in Davis, then the dam bursts, and you get a lot of new housing projects, and then growth stops again.

Wolk and I shared concerns about the lack of housing and, for her, it was particularly housing for 30- to 50-year-olds, the demographics with school children, and we both remain concerned about the impact of the lack of housing on our schools.

The conservation easement, the first of its kind in Davis, was an attempt to permanently set aside the land as open space. That was absolutely the intention of the easement agreement, it was the intention of the land owner and clearly the intention of the city council.

And for the record, Lois Wolk told me that she believes it should stay that way.

As I have noted in previous columns on this—the fact that this was the intent, didn’t mean it was actually achieved. Normally a third party, like Yolo Land Trust, would hold the easement, thereby making it pretty difficult (but not impossible) to change the agreement. In this case, because that’s not what happened, there is probably more opportunity to change the agreement than normal.

That was not by design. I think both sides had every intention to hold the land as open space in perpetuity.

As City Manager Mike Webb pointed out to me, just because they can change the agreement doesn’t mean that they should. And as I suggested previously, my guess is that the council will not change it. Too difficult. Too much pushback. Too much in the way of collateral consequences.

But he also pointed out to me that when this was completed in 1998, we had no idea about a coming statewide housing crisis that included a local component. And this was even pre-Measure J, making it difficult to build housing.

It is worth noting that Wildhorse is the last major peripheral housing project approved and built in the city of Davis. Since then, Covell Village was voted down, and the city has built only 700 single-family homes in the past 16 years.

On Sunday, Eileen Samitz put forth an op-ed that argued basically, “City promises made, need to be kept.”

She argues, “We made it clear that this commitment needed to be permanent. Subsequently, the developers and the City agreed to this and included the Conservation Easement commitment to be solid and impenetrable into perpetuity.”

While I don’t completely agree with her reasoning at times, she puts forth a very compelling argument that we ought to adhere to the agreement.

Yet somehow… there is no acknowledgement or recognition that we are in a housing crisis. That’s a big problem. As well as a big reason why we are where we are.

Every single time one of these projects come forward, we are given a whole list of reasons why we shouldn’t build this particular project, in this particular place, at this particular time.

Some of the reasons are valid and others are less so.

Unfortunately, we can’t even have this discussion—and that troubles me.

For example, Samitz writes, “One wonders why the City even accepted this current application, knowing that this attempt to violate a Conservation Easement and Development Agreement which Davis citizens fought long and hard for is astonishing.”

The city manager told me that while the council may well not wish to go forward with the application, the city felt like the developer had the legal right to ask the question as to whether they could.

I think we need to have a larger discussion—where are we going to put the housing that the city will be required to build in the next 20 years? It’s fine to say, we met our last RHNA cycle and got an approved Housing Element, but the reality is that the council and city manager are questioning how we are going to meet the next cycle, which is only a few years away.

Where is that housing going to go? Who is going to build it? What happens if the community continues to block housing? When will the state come in and take away local autonomy?

None of this is even contemplated in the piece by Samitz. It’s as though this proposal materialized out of thin air and there is no context or changed circumstances.

That’s part of the problem here. We made a decision in 1998 using the facts on the ground at that time to prioritize open space in this location—but does that mean we can never go back and reevaluate? It’s kind of like making permanent decisions that are logical during a time of an Ice Age but holding us to those decisions during global warming.

Clearly we need community agreement to move forward and probably a vote, but shouldn’t we at least be able to ask the question?

At the end of the day, the answer may still be no. But at least at that point we will have had a discussion and maybe developed a plan as to where housing is going to go.