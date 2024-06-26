Student Vanguard: From Place of Education to Place of Work – How Everything Changed but the Place Did Not

By Praniti Gulyani

English Teacher and Editorial Board Incharge Sudeepta Chatterjee stood in the middle of Delhi Public School (D.P.S.) Rama Krishna Puram’s (R.K.P.) courtyard after the Scholar Badge Ceremony, surrounded by enthusiastic students who were introducing her to their parents. If not for the distinctive school uniforms, backpacks, golden medals and certificates of academic accomplishment, the sight could have been easily mistaken for a celebrity-meet-and-greet.

Matching the glow of achievement on the faces of her students, Chatterjee stands tall with them—an award-winner in her own right. However, this award is not a one-time-thing. It comes back to her every year, with a sharper—and most importantly—brighter glow.

“That’s the thing about being a teacher. It is a constant process of continuous personal achievement” says Chatterjee. “For instance, my greatest achievement would be that I have been able to share my values and principles with my students who have carried it forward and have made me proud in whatever field, whatever area they have worked in.” she adds. “Being a teacher, in itself, is the biggest reward that I have acquired in my life.”

With an educational experience that spans over two decades, Chatterjee—the beloved English teacher—is also an ex-student of Delhi Public School (D.P.S.) RK Puram (R.K.P.)—the high school that she is now teaching in. “I think very few people are blessed with the ability to study in a school, and then come back as a teacher and faculty member. That connects you with your alma mater in a very beautiful way, and it feels as though life has come back to you full circle. I am able to give back to my students the confidence, courage and learning that I have garnered over the years,” she says.

“D.P.S. R.K. Puram was always a home away from home for me when I was a child. And now, when I look back as a teacher who has been teaching here for over 20 years, I think it still is.” she adds, with a glimmer of gratitude in her eyes.

However, Chatterjee did not begin the trajectory of her career in pursuit of the classroom.

Teaching—for Chatterjee—was an almost serendipitous occasion.

“I hadn’t decided on being a teacher. It kind of happened,” she says. “At one point, I was very keen on taking up Journalism. But then I think that kind of took a back seat, because teaching kind of made sense to me,” she says. “For that, I think I have to give credit to my mother. She was a teacher, and I have grown up seeing how beautifully she would take care of things when she was at school—and how we would have those special moments of bonding when we would spend so much quality time together over the summer break. Somewhere, I think I kind of imbibed the feeling that being a teacher is so beautiful. It’s such a wonderful thing to be.”

Fascinated by the act of lecture-delivering which possibly planted the seed for her teaching career in her early twenties even when she did not realize it, Chatterjee dwells on her college experiences and the inspiration that she drew from her professors.

“I must mention my professors at the college level as well. I think just seeing them, and the way they would conduct themselves, and deliver their lectures was absolutely fascinating. They were just legends, and inspired me so much—that I found myself wondering if it was possible to fill in their shoes and be how they are,”

A gifted individual who was identified for her potential at a very young age, Chatterjee describes how the opportunity to become a teacher came knocking at the door—that she had created for herself— at a very young age. “I was still studying, pursuing my Masters Degree,” she begins.

“And to be given the opportunity to teach in one of the best schools in India is not just an honor, but it is also such a beautiful thing to happen to someone. And when that happened to me, I felt as though everything had fallen into place and answered the questions that I had when I was growing up, about who I truly was and how I was going to make a mark for myself in the world. For this, I must thank Mrs. Chona—the School Principal then— who identified the potential in me and encouraged me to take this up,”

A teacher who encourages her students to explore the world beyond the classroom, Chatterjee describes her enthusiastic involvement and passionate investment in various curricular activities when she was a student at D.P.S. R.K. Puram, and elaborates on how it helped her, as she puts it, “get the job at such a young age.”

“I keep telling my students that academics is very important, and having a very sound academic background is crucial. But other than that, it is also important to invest in a lot of co-curricular activities. Back when I was in school, I never realized that a lot of things that I was a part of—such as music, debating, theater gave me all that confidence and helped me become a good teacher. I have always been able to articulate myself very clearly, and I would say that this is one of my foremost assets that quite literally helped me get the job at such a young age in a school like D.P.S. R.K. Puram.”

After shaking yet another hand, patting yet another back and putting forth yet another congratulatory remark, Chatterjee looks around at her students with loving eyes and reflects on the relationship that she shares with these young minds that are so precious to her.

“You know as a teacher—when you’re in a classroom, and you’re able to connect with the students—and they’re able to connect with you, and understand what you’re saying … I think that’s one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. You’re one of the people who is able to laugh, and be empathetic when there’s a need for it. And you can also be a very hard task master when required—an attribute which isn’t always loved by the students (laughs). But then, there are also students who are able to see the intent behind it and realize that it’s not personal. They eventually realize that this kind of training—this kind of discipline—is very important because it sets the course for their future,” she says.

Talking about her ex-students, and the impact that she has created across generations—Chatterjee describes how most of her proteges are placed in top colleges and companies around the world. “I am happy to be able to stay in touch with my students across the seven seas. In fact, one of my ex-students just invited me to California for her graduation ceremony,” she laughs.

“When my ex-students come back to visit their high school—all grown up—they’re always so delighted to see me. And when I hear from them—about how I used to be their favorite teacher back when they were in school—it’s such a wonderful feeling. Such compliments really make my day, and assure me with utmost conviction that I am living up to the purpose of my life—teaching,” she says.