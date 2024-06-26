Vanguard Zoom Rally and Giveaway + Urgent Fundraiser – Thursday at Noon

Watch Our Promo video: https://youtu.be/Gn1RThwYsSg

Join us at noon on Thursday (June 27) – on Zoom –

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86242450700

This Zoom fundraiser will include several opportunities to win prizes for attending, including: a Vanguard Rally 2024 t-shirt, a free ticket to the Berkeley Event on Aug. 24, and wine!

This event will also feature keynote speaker, Marvin Mutch, who spent 41 years wrongfully convicted behind the bars of San Quentin State Prison.

We are in real need of your help this week.

As you may know, the IRS is investigating our non-profit status, due to complaints by folks who want us in trouble. We have good news on that front, but more money to raise this week as the attorneys are not cheap.

We have every expectation of prevailing in our IRS battle—they’ve already conceded on most of our disputed articles. It’s just a matter of time—and money.

We need to raise $10,000 this week to pay the legal bills but also some other bills that have been put on the backburner.

Here’s the good news:

The new website is about ready to launch—we are hoping at the end of June.

We have qualified for membership with the Independent Nonprofit News Network.

We have an awesome team that put together several very competitive grants that will yield dividends by October.

We have launched our annual event for August 24—and are looking for tickets and sponsors – https://davisvanguard. networkforgood.com/events/ 72957-2024-vanguard-justice- awards

But we have to get through this month and that means raising another $6000 this week.

The best way to do that is to PayPal us at: info@davisvanguard.org

Or click: https://www.paypal.com/donate/ ?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_ id=VP8S7PZGL7KXG&ssrt= 1717421994461

Alternatively, you can bring a check by the office at 221 G St., Ste. 203 in Davis.

Thanks so much!!!