Vera Institute of Justice Argues Biden Executive Action at Southern Border Goes Against Voters’ Desire for Humane Immigration Solutions

in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues
Getty Images

By Yana Singhal

WASHINGTON, DC —  The Biden administration this week unveiled an executive order that would “grant the president the authority to temporarily and arbitrarily limit the number of people permitted to claim asylum at the U.S. southern border,” according to the Vera Institute of Justice.

The authority given to the president “under the Immigration and Nationality Act, allows President Biden to bar asylum-seeking people for extended periods,” added the Vera Institute.

The Institute also notes, “Advocates concerned for the due process rights of people seeking asylum say that the order undermines the explicit statutory right to apply for asylum at the border, severely restricting the right to claim asylum in the United States.”

The group added the “measure will disproportionately endanger marginalized groups, including Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum, while violating our nation’s legal obligations under domestic and international law.”

According to the Vera Institute, the new order hurts people seeking safety and “goes against the desired immigration solutions of voters,” and “New voter polling conducted by the U.S. Immigration Policy Center (USIPC) at the University of California, San Diego, shows members of Biden’s own party approve of Biden’s earlier promises of humane and fair solutions.”

The Institute also argues the “poll shows no increase in support for the Biden Administration overall for taking on a policy agenda of harsher immigration restrictions.”

Annie Chen, Director of Advancing Universal Representation initiative, Vera Institute of Justice, maintained, “We need our elected officials, especially the Biden Administration, to focus on real policy solutions to build a humane and functional immigration system, not on political posturing.”

Chen noted a quote made by Biden: “Asylum-seeking immigrants are fleeing danger, not causing it” and that it is due “time to stop the political games and build a fair and workable asylum system that prioritizes fairness and due process, keeps families together, and stabilizes our communities.”

“President Biden’s executive order is a profound disappointment and a stark betrayal of the compassionate, life-affirming immigration solutions he promised in 2020. By embracing punitive, right-wing strategies, the administration is turning its back on the American electorate’s clear desire for inclusive policies that provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants,” said Nicole Melaku, National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) executive director.

Melaku added, “Instead of performative band aid ‘solutions’ that will hurt all of our communities in the long-run, we need real solutions that address the root causes of migration, honor our nation’s commitment to provide refuge to those in need of safety, and uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals and families.

“We urge President Biden to reverse course and call on our members of Congress to reject these misguided approaches and instead implement humane, effective immigration policies that reflect our nation’s values of welcome, fairness, security, and promoting lives of dignity.”

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases.

