Vice Mayor Expresses Concern about Patwin Closures and Housing

On Thursday, Davis Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla posted the following on Patwin and housing concerns.

From Vice Mayor Vaitla:

Thank you to all the parents, educators, staff, and community members who are making their voice heard about Patwin Elementary. I share your thoughts around the value of keeping a second kindergarten class at the school.

I’m sympathetic to DJUSD’s difficult fiscal circumstances in the face of declining enrollment, and I recognize that tough choices have to be made. I think, however, that reducing kindergarten to a single class puts the future of Patwin at risk. I’m concerned that our neighborhood school will become increasingly strained for resources as student numbers fall, further increasing uncertainty about the viability of classes and programs.

The root cause of declining school enrollment is insufficient family housing in Davis. The future of our community depends on taking strong action to increase housing accessibility and affordability in our town. Without more places to live for families, our school system will deteriorate. Please make your voice heard by City Council when new housing projects are proposed. Please also participate in the General Plan Update process that will kick off later this year, which will set a vision for Davis for the next generation.

Although there are several housing projects in the pipeline that may help in the near-term, sufficiently building our housing stock is a multi-year effort. In the meantime, I respectfully urge DJUSD to employ all short-term strategies possible to increase Patwin’s enrollment enough to protect the second kindergarten class. Patwin Elementary is at the heart of community life in West Davis, and is a tremendous asset for the town as a whole. Please invest in the future of our neighborhood school.