Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vice Mayor Expresses Concern about Patwin Closures and Housing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(7) Comments
429 Views

On Thursday, Davis Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla posted the following on Patwin and housing concerns.

From Vice Mayor Vaitla:

Thank you to all the parents, educators, staff, and community members who are making their voice heard about Patwin Elementary. I share your thoughts around the value of keeping a second kindergarten class at the school.

I’m sympathetic to DJUSD’s difficult fiscal circumstances in the face of declining enrollment, and I recognize that tough choices have to be made. I think, however, that reducing kindergarten to a single class puts the future of Patwin at risk. I’m concerned that our neighborhood school will become increasingly strained for resources as student numbers fall, further increasing uncertainty about the viability of classes and programs.

The root cause of declining school enrollment is insufficient family housing in Davis. The future of our community depends on taking strong action to increase housing accessibility and affordability in our town. Without more places to live for families, our school system will deteriorate.  Please make your voice heard by City Council when new housing projects are proposed. Please also participate in the General Plan Update process that will kick off later this year, which will set a vision for Davis for the next generation.

Although there are several housing projects in the pipeline that may help in the near-term, sufficiently building our housing stock is a multi-year effort. In the meantime, I respectfully urge DJUSD to employ all short-term strategies possible to increase Patwin’s enrollment enough to protect the second kindergarten class. Patwin Elementary is at the heart of community life in West Davis, and is a tremendous asset for the town as a whole. Please invest in the future of our neighborhood school.

Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

7 Comments

  1. Keith Olsen

    When I read the headline my first thought was that Patwin was being closed.  But no, they are talking about having one less kindergarten class due to declining enrollment.  Wouldn’t that be a prudent move in order to save money and be a step in the right direction to help the school stay more fiscally viable?

    Also, does anyone have an idea of how many parents choose not to enroll their students in public Davis schools due their LGTBQ+ policies and other such political issues?  Could that be a reason that enrollment is down so much?

    1. Walter Shwe

      Also, does anyone have an idea of how many parents choose not to enroll their students in public Davis schools due their LGTBQ+ policies and other such political issues?  Could that be a reason that enrollment is down so much?

      Keith doesn’t have a shred of evidence that enrollment is down because of any specific school policies.

      1. Keith Olsen

        Keith doesn’t have a shred of evidence that enrollment is down because of any specific school policies.

        Walter doesn’t have a shred of evidence that enrollment isn’t being adversely affected by some of the current school policies.

        1. Walter Shwe

          What percentage of Davis parents that send their children to DJUSD schools disagree with district LGBTQ+ policies and practices enough to speak out in public and be counted? Since no one can read other people’s minds those that remain silent can’t be counted.

      3. Robert Comarow

        So what do you propose Keith?  Discriminate against students that have every
        right to attend a public school.    Get out of the 1950s, this is 2024.

        Sadly, Keith, with one unsubstantiated comment, we know what you are.

        1. Keith Olsen

          Discriminate against students that have everyright to attend a public school. 

          Who said anything like discriminate against students?  Yes EVERY student has the right to attend public school.  Don’t put words in other people’s mouths.  But parents also have the right to not have their children attend public schools if they don’t like the school’s policies.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for