Applicant Withdraws North Covell Project

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A project that has drawn critical response from neighbors and others has been withdrawn, according to a letter acquired by the Vanguard dated July 5, 2024, following two community outreach meetings in the previous week.

Those meetings were well attended by residents in the surrounding Wildhorse neighborhood.

“At these events, the Kleins were able to provide a lot of useful information to their neighbors and answer many questions,” wrote attorney Matt Keasling of Taylor, Wiley and Keasling in a letter to the city representing the applicants. “The applicants also received several insightful comments and suggestions from those in attendance.”

Keasling said that as a result, “As a result of the neighborhood meetings, the Kleins are hereby withdrawing the North Covell Creek application.”

He added, “While we continue to believe that this is a logical and appropriate location within Davis at which to provide badly needed housing, we recognize that there are additional conversations that need to occur and concepts that need to be further explored.”

As a result, he said, “The Kleins intend to spend the next few months researching various ideas and continuing to dialogue with the community.”

On the one hand, an issue exists as to the future viability of the site as a Golf Course. Moreover, the city faces a housing crisis and has limited sites that are not Measure J sites, meaning they do not require a vote of the community to approve.

On the other hand, concerns have been raised about promises to the community that the site would be held as open space in perpetuity.

The project would convert the northern half of the golf course into residential neighborhood, while retaining the lower portion of the course and transforming it into a comprehensive nine-hole golf course with a clubhouse, restaurant and driving range.

This would convert 74.6 acres of the golf course which is in the city limits into 500 to 750 homes of varying sizes and affordability levels.

According to the project proposal, “the reconfigured golf course will continue to serve as a physical separation between the Project and those existing neighborhoods to the south.” The applicants emphasized, “All residential units that currently abut the golf course will continue to do so.”

The plan, as indicated, is for between 500 to 750 units of varying levels of affordability with both for-sale and rental units.

The applicant notes that “the Project will maximize densities on its western edge and then progressively decrease in density as the neighborhood moves to the east. Focusing the density along Pole Line Road will maximize the number of residents that live a short walk to transit stops and nearby amenities, thereby encouraging the use of public transit and non-vehicular transit modes; it will also help to gradually reduce the traffic volumes away from major roadways thereby improving neighborhood safety and lessening VMT.”

They continue, “The high-density areas would include both for-rent and for-sale homes to meet a variety of household needs, this area would also include deed restricted affordable housing.”

The affordable housing component would call for between 73 and 110 units “depending on the total number of market-rate units that are ultimately incorporated into the Project.” However, the applicant noted, they intend “o commit in the Development Agreement that the Project include no less than 110 deed restricted units, thereby assuring the maximum number of affordable units that could be required per the City’s Affordable Housing Ordinance.”

However, the plan came immediately under fire from many who believed the site to be held in perpetuity as a conservation easement.

“The City needs to reject the North Covell Creek housing application to develop 75 acres of the Wildhorse golf course because it would clearly violate the 1998 Deed of Conservation Easement executed between the Wildhorse property owner and the City,” wrote Eileen Samitz who was involved in the issue in the 1990s when the project was approved.

“We made it clear that this commitment needed to be permanent. Subsequently, the developers and the City agreed to this and included the Conservation Easement commitment to be solid and impenetrable into perpetuity,” Samitz added.