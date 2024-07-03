Behind the Scenes at the Vanguard…

Listen as the following speakers discuss the work of the Vanguard:
Marvin Mutch—wrongly convicted, 41 years at San Quentin
Brinda Kalita—future USC Law Student
Benjamin Frandsen—wrongly convicted for 18 years, UCLA Grad
Joan Parkin—Director, Vanguard Incarcerated Press
The Vanguard staff and board shares our work and their experiences…
We have an awesome team that put together several very competitive grants that will yield dividends by October.
We have launched our annual event for August 24—and are looking for tickets and sponsors: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/72957-2024-vanguard-justice-awards
But we have to get through this month and that means raising more money each week.
The best way to help us do that is to PayPal us at: info@davisvanguard.org
Or click: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VP8S7PZGL7KXG&ssrt=1717421994461
Alternatively, you can bring a check by the office at 221 G St., Ste. 203 in Davis.