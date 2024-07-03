Behind the Scenes at the Vanguard…

Listen as the following speakers discuss the work of the Vanguard:

Marvin Mutch—wrongly convicted, 41 years at San Quentin

Brinda Kalita—future USC Law Student

Benjamin Frandsen—wrongly convicted for 18 years, UCLA Grad

Joan Parkin—Director, Vanguard Incarcerated Press

The Vanguard staff and board shares our work and their experiences…

We have an awesome team that put together several very competitive grants that will yield dividends by October.

We have launched our annual event for August 24—and are looking for tickets and sponsors: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/72957-2024-vanguard-justice-awards

But we have to get through this month and that means raising more money each week.

The best way to help us do that is to PayPal us at: info@davisvanguard.org

Or click: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VP8S7PZGL7KXG&ssrt=1717421994461

Alternatively, you can bring a check by the office at 221 G St., Ste. 203 in Davis.