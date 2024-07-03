California College Classes in Prison Transformative, Claims State

By Aria Jalan

SAN DIEGO, CA — The recent graduation of 23 incarcerated individuals from UC Irvine’s LIFTED program at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility marks a significant milestone in California’s prison education reforms, according to an opinion piece in the San Diego Tribune.

Shannon Swain, Superintendent for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Rehabilitative Programs, told the SD Tribune, “This inaugural cohort has helped lay the foundation for the program, inspiring others to pursue higher learning within correctional settings.”

Swain emphasized, “Education serves as a powerful rehabilitative tool,” citing studies showing a 48 percent decrease in recidivism among participants of correctional education programs compared to those without access.

The integration of higher education into California’s prison system, Swain said in the Tribune, began in earnest in 2015 with community colleges offering classes inside facilities, and this initiative expanded to include bachelor’s degree programs in collaboration with California State University campuses.

“The partnership with UC Irvine represents a commitment to providing transformative opportunities,” Swain noted, adding “It’s about preparing individuals for successful reintegration into society.”

According to the San Diego Tribune Op-Ed, the impact extends beyond individual graduates, benefiting families, communities, and the state economy. Swain noted the fiscal benefits, stating, “Higher education reduces recidivism and saves taxpayer money.”

Swain said, “The graduation ceremony in San Diego isn’t just about academic achievement; it symbolizes hope and the power of education to break the cycle of incarceration.”

California continues to lead in prison education reform, setting a national example of rehabilitation through education, according to Swain.