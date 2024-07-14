Congressman Thompson Responds to Gun Violence in Attack on Former President

Special to the Vanguard

Congressman Mike Thompson, who represents Davis and much of Yolo County in the US Congress, has built his reputation in opposition to gun violence.

“While we await more information on today’s events, one thing remains clear: Gun violence of any kind is unacceptable,” Thompson said in a statement on Saturday.

He added, “I unequivocally condemn today’s act of political violence against the former president and I am grateful to hear he is safe. My thoughts remain with the former president and those in attendance.”

Thompson used the moment to call on his colleagues “to join the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in its efforts to pass the commonsense laws that help prevent these threats.”

Thompson’s call comes as leaders all over California condemned the attack on the former president and current candidate.

Governor Newsom posted on X: “Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today.”

“We cannot condone political violence,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “Wishing for a speedy recovery for Former President Trump, and anyone else impacted at the rally.”

California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber issued a lengthy statement.

“Over my lifetime, I have witnessed too many acts of political violence in America,” Weber said. “Going back decades, too many people have been harmed or killed for what they believe. We resolve political differences at the ballot box, through activism and by participating in political discourse. There is absolutely no room for political violence.”

She continued, “My heart goes out to the victims and their families of this terrible tragedy. We are praying for the former president and those who were injured for a rapid recovery. We will keep those who have lost their lives and their families in our prayers.”

Weber also made a point of emphasis—safety with respect to the political process.

“As your Secretary of State, I am committed to making sure everyone feels safe in participating in every aspect of the political process,” Weber explained. “Everyone has a right to express their political views, have their voices heard, attend rallies, hold signs, participate as election workers, and vote. We must work together to protect the integrity of our democratic system and the safety of our communities.

“My office continues to work closely with local, state, and federal officials to ensure our elections are safe.”

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump was holding a rally in Pennsylvania when he was shot by a man from an elevated position on the upper part of his right ear.

Trump was taken to a hospital, and the Secret Service said he was “safe.”

“This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president, Donald Trump,” Kevin Rojek, a special agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said on Saturday.

Two people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and two were critically injured.

In a statement, the F.B.I. identified the man as Thomas Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa.

Investigators said they were still trying to uncover his motive.