COURT WATCH: Judge Issues Arrest Warrant before Ensuring Accused Properly Notified of Court Appearance

By Gabriela Rose

ITHACA, NY- An arraignment hearing in Ithaca City Court this week led Judge Richard Wallace to issue an arrest warrant for the accused who did not appear in court, although the defense insisted they were not sure the accused had been properly notified.

According to the defense, the office had tried to reach out to the accused, charged with harassment in the second degree, the day before, but believed the phone number on the contact sheet was an old number.

The defense asked the court to consider the fact the accused is a mother of four young children, and the circumstances around her ability to appear in court may have changed.

Deputy District Attorney Veronica Fox objected, charging the accused had previously received an appearance ticket and had been informed she had to attend court.

The defense countered by arguing once again it wanted to consult the accused’s contact sheet to ensure she was properly notified, and that her status as a mother of four young children may have impacted her ability to attend court since she received the appearance ticket.

DDA Fox, nevertheless, wanted an arrest warrant to be issued for the accused.

Judge Wallace denied the defense request and subsequently granted the warrant, stating that if the accused turned herself in, he would not require bail.