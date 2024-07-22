COURT WATCH: Accused Charged with Assault – Judge Maintains High Bail Despite Inability to Pay

By Samia Gazi

WEST COVINA, CA —The accused was charged with assault and assigned $25,000 bail here last week at an arraignment hearing at West Covina Courthouse in Los Angeles County Superior Court, despite arguments made by Defense Attorney Charles Uhalley.

Uhalley asked the court to reduce the bail, citing the accused’s future of employment and young age, but Judge Robert Serna continued with high bail.

Judge Serna communicated the Deputy District Attorney Vanessa Robles had filed to amend the original criminal complaint regarding the number of previous felony convictions.

During the hearing, defense attorney Uhalley claimed the accused “does have a minimum record.”

In response, DDA Robles argued the accused has three previous felonies, seven misdemeanors, four bench warrants, and three prior arrests. In 2024, the accused was sentenced to 120 days in custody, and spent 145 days in jail earlier in 2024.

Defense attorney Uhalley noted that despite the accused’s past, she is young in age, and if given bail that she is unable to pay, she may skew further away from future employment opportunities.

Despite these arguments, Judge Serna would not reduce the $25,000 bail amount.