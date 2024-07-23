East Solano Plan Pulled from November Ballot, Project Agrees to Proceed with Normal Process for 2026

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

California Forever announced on Monday that they were pulling the project from the November ballot. The move comes amid widespread opposition to the measure.

However, Mitch Mashburn, Chair of the Board of Supervisors in Solano County noted, “Instead, they will submit an application for a General Plan & Zoning Amendment and proceed with the normal County process which includes preparation of a full Environmental Impact Report and the negotiation and execution of Development Agreement.”

Said Mashburn, “I think it signals Jan Sramek’s understanding that while the need for more affordable housing and good paying jobs has merit, the timing has been unrealistic.”

He added, “I want to acknowledge that many Solano residents are excited about Mr. Sramek’s optimism about a California that builds again. He is also right that we cannot solve our jobs, housing, and energy challenges if every project takes a decade or more to break ground.”

At the same time, Mashburn said, “announcing last year that California Forever would seek a vote on the November 2024 ballot, without a full Environmental Impact Report and a fully negotiated Development Agreement, was a mistake.

“This politicized the entire project, made it difficult for us and our staff to work with them, and forced everyone in our community to take sides.”

Jan Sramek, Founder and CEO of California Forever, added “in recent decades, California has stopped building, and as a result, that optimism and opportunity has begun to slip away. We build a fraction of the homes every year that we built in the 1970s – despite our population growth.”

He said, “We believe that Solano County has the opportunity to forge a new path towards the California Dream for this generation, and generations to come. “

Sramek continued, “We want to show that it’s possible to move faster in California. That’s why we asked for zoning approvals in 2024, followed by an Environmental Impact Report and Development Agreement in 2025 and 2026.”

He added, “But we recognize now that it’s possible to reorder these steps without impacting our ambitious timeline. Instead, we will work with the County to prepare the Environmental Impact Report and Development Agreement over the next two years, and then bring the full package back for approval in 2026.”

Assemblymember Lori Wilson in a statement was supportive of pulling the measure from November’s ballot.

She noted, “From the beginning, I have approached their plan to build a new city in Solano with a healthy sense of skepticism. While the proposed development could offer our county many benefits, we must ensure that more work is done to protect current Solano County residents and our local assets.”

Wilson had concerns about the process that made her apprehensive about the development.

“Water, land use, agriculture, the impact on Travis Air Force Base and the need for more transportation infrastructure are all issues that merit further discussion,” Wilson added. “The initiative being pulled is the best outcome for Solano County and now we can properly vet the full impact of the development without lingering ballot deadlines. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a prosperous future for Solano County.”

Senator Bill Dodd was more pointed, calling it a “megacity proposed by tech billionaires on 17,500 acres in rural Solano County.”

“The proponents of this ill-conceived development thought they were going to flash their cash and run over our community like a bunch of bumpkins, but instead they ran face-first into a brick wall,” said Senator Bill Dodd. “These billionaire speculators may try to spin it, but the bottom line is they got a wakeup call that Solano County residents won’t be fooled or taken advantage of.”

Dodd added, The proposal would have devastating consequences on water, agriculture, traffic, public safety and Travis Air Force Base. I hope they abandon their fundamentally flawed design and approach and instead work collaboratively with local governments to develop housing in a thoughtful way in places where it’s actually suitable.”

Congressman Garamendi was supportive of the pause and looks forward to a collaborative approach.

“I applaud California Forever’s decision to change course and begin the standard County process for a General Plan and Zoning Amendment,” he said in a statement. “This approach, which includes a full Environmental Impact Report and a negotiated Development Agreement, is a crucial step toward ensuring that any development in our community is sustainable, transparent, and beneficial for all residents.”

He added, “From the beginning, I have maintained that the proposed project was only a pipe dream, not a true plan.

“Rushing the process without thorough environmental and community review would have been disastrous for the existing residents of Solano County. Thanks to a required report by the County, we now know the scope of these costs. According to the report, the development would have created a nearly $200 million annual deficit for the County.”

But following the normal county planning process is a game changer, he said, providing “the opportunity to address critical issues such as governing structures for the area, strengthening Travis Air Force Base, providing adequate water resources, solving transportation challenges, and ensuring financial viability for the entire County.”

He concluded, “I thank the Solano County Board of Supervisors for prioritizing the needs and voices of our community. I am committed to supporting the County’s efforts and will continue to work with all parties involved to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for Solano County.”