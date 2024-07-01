Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 241: Attorney Discussion on Dublin Prison Debacle

This spring, the Bureau of Prisons announced they were shuttering the women’s prison at FCI Dublin – after it was rocked with revelations of sexual abuse and whistleblower retaliation that led to the former warden being indicted and convicted.

Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM), a criminal justice advocacy group, has been coordinating legal representation for women who were formerly incarcerated at Dublin.

Everyday Injustice spoke with Shanna Rifkin, the deputy general counsel at FAMM. She discussed the situation at Dublin and the unique nature of this case, but called the overall situation a canary in the coalmine, believing that the problems at Dublin are likely systemic.

Rifkin also discussed the poorly handled transfer and her efforts to gain compassionate release for many of the victims at Dublin.

Listen as Shanna Rifkin of FAMM discusses the latest situation regarding the former FCI Dublin prison.