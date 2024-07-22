Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 244: Oklahoma’s Fascination with the Death Penalty

This week Everyday Injustice discussed the death penalty with Nathaniel Batchelder. Batchelder has spent over 30 years working with Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.

He graduated from Oklahoma City University in the seventies. In 1984, he met the Sisters of Benedict who started the Benedictine Peace House, and he became involved there. He is now the director of the Oklahoma City Peace House, a center for education and non-violent action on issues relating to human rights.

Listen as Nathaniel Batchelder discusses the recent history of the death penalty in Oklahoma, its prevalence in the state—one of only a handful of states currently executing people—and the ongoing problems with the death penalty including some recent high-profile cases in Oklahoma that have created national attention, particularly that of Richard Glossip.