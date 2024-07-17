Family and Advocates Demand Justice, Blame Security after Death of D’Vontaye Mitchell at Milwaukee Hyatt Regency Hotel 

By Kaylynn Chang

MILWAUKEE, WI — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump late last week, on the social media platform X, commented on the Milwaukee Police referral of felony murder charges to the District Attorney’s Office concerning the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell at the hands of Hyatt Regency Hotel security personnel June 30.

According to the New York Times, D’Vontaye Mitchell, a 43-year-old Black man, died outside the hotel after he allegedly caused a disturbance leading hotel security personnel to restrain him.

The Times article wrote that security held Mitchell face down, refusing to let him go despite his calls for help and eventually causing Mitchell to stop breathing. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Attorney Crump, representing Mitchell’s family, has called for charges against the security guards, citing excessive use of force. Crump emphasized Mitchell’s pleas for the guards to stop were ignored, drawing parallels to other high-profile cases involving law enforcement and racial injustice.

In a statement released in his post, Attorney Crump stated that “the referral of felony murder charges in the tragic death of D’Vontaye Mitchell is a significant step toward justice. We are grateful for the referral of these charges, as they underscore the severity of the actions that led to D’Vontaye’s sudden and untimely death.”

In the post, Crump stressed the importance of the District Attorney filing these charges to hold the responsible parties accountable, charging that “we must now press for these charges to be formally filed by the District Attorney’s Office in order for these officers to truly be held accountable.”

According to Yahoo News, the family’s attorney and relatives are also demanding justice and transparency, including the release of surveillance footage. Mitchell’s death has profoundly affected his family, particularly his wife, DeAsia Harmon, and their children, who are seeking accountability for their loss, said Crump.

The New York Times story noted a spokeswoman confirmed that Aimbridge Hospitality, which manages the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, terminated the employees involved in the incident that led to D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death.

While the number of fired workers wasn’t specified, Aimbridge stated several were dismissed for policy violations and are cooperating with the investigation, stating, “Aimbridge Hospitality has taken the right action in terminating the employees involved, and we continue to believe that criminal charges should be filed.”

Attorney Crump in his statement maintained that “while this development cannot undo the pain and loss experienced by D’Vontaye’s family, it is a crucial part of the process to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Our fight is far from over, and we remain committed to D’Vontaye’s family in their pursuit of justice.”