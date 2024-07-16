Governor Signs Bill That Bans the Forcible Outing of LGBTQ Students

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom signed into law on Monday, among other bills, AB 1955, introduced by Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. The bill came in response to policies in several school districts that have sought to forcibly out students.

“Politically motivated attacks on the rights, safety, and dignity of transgender, nonbinary, and other LGBTQ+ youth are on the rise nationwide, including in California,” said Assemblymember Ward. “While some school districts have adopted policies to forcibly out students, the SAFETY [Support Academic Futures & Educators for Today’s Youth] Act ensures that discussions about gender identity remain a private matter within the family. As a parent, I urge all parents to talk to their children, listen to them, and love them unconditionally for who they are.”

The bill arose in response to over a dozen school districts which have proposed or implemented policies requiring teachers to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender or requests to be identified by a different name or pronouns at school.

According to a release from Assemblymember Ward’s office, “These policies have significantly impacted the mental health of LGBTQ+ students, and can lead to instances of bullying, harassment, and discrimination.”

The SAFETY Act addresses these issues by:

Prohibiting school districts from enacting forced outing policies.

Providing resources for parents and students to manage conversations about gender and identity privately.

Protecting teachers and school staff from retaliation if they refuse to forcibly out a student.

Since 2020, eight states have enacted laws mandating school staff to forcibly out transgender students, while five others have passed legislation encouraging such actions.

California becomes the first state to explicitly prohibit forced outing policies in schools.

“Despite homes not always being safe for transgender youth, schools should be a sanctuary. According to a 2024 Trevor Project survey, less than 40% of transgender and nonbinary youth find their homes to be LGBTQ-affirming,” the release explained. “Conversely, more than half of transgender and nonbinary young people reported that their schools are gender-affirming, which correlates with lower suicide attempt rates.”

Ward’s office called The SAFETY Act “a significant step forward in ensuring that all students, regardless of their gender identity, have a supportive and safe environment to learn and grow.”

“Today is a great day for California,” said California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus Chair Susan Eggman. “With the Governor’s signature on AB 1955, a first in the nation policy, reaffirms California’s position as a leader and safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth everywhere. I am incredibly proud of our LGBTQ Caucus, and Assemblymember Ward in particular, for their leadership on this life-saving legislation.”

“This essential legislation safeguards against policies that forcibly out students, offers vital resources for families, and protects educators who foster inclusive environments,” said Trans Family Support Services Executive Director Kathie Moehlig. “By preventing undue interventions in personal family matters, the SAFETY Act ensures private and consensual discussions between students and their parents. This bill is a crucial step toward making all California students feel safe and supported at school.”

“Today, with the signing of AB 1955, every student in California will hopefully feel safe and welcome in their classrooms,” said CFT President Jeff Freitas. “This is a major step in protecting the privacy of our students and keeping the focus of our educators on providing the best possible education that they can.”

“In California, LGBTQ+ students –– like all students –– have the right to a safe and welcoming school environment,” said Becca Cramer-Mowder with ACLU California Action. “With the Governor’s signature, our state becomes the first in the country to ensure protections against forced outing in school are clearly enshrined in statute. LGBTQ+ students and their families deserve to decide on their own terms when and how to have conversations about coming out.”

“The SAFETY Act could not be more timely or necessary, and LGBTQ+ students across California can breathe a sigh of relief following the Governor’s action today,” said Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang. “LGBTQ+ youth across California can now have these important family conversations when they are ready and in ways that strengthen the relationship between parent and child, not as a result of extremist politicians intruding into the parent-child relationship.”

“Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California (PPAC) is proud to see Assembly Bill 1955 signed into law to ensure inclusive school environments where students feel safe to be themselves is the standard in California, not the exception,” said PPAC President and CEO Jodi Hicks. “We know the same extremists who attack reproductive health care are also intent on restricting the right of LGBTQ+ students to feel safe and supported at school as they learn and grow.”