Governor Signs Bill That Bans the Forcible Outing of LGBTQ Students

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom signed into law on Monday, among other bills, AB 1955, introduced by Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.  The bill came in response to policies in several school districts that have sought to forcibly out students.

“Politically motivated attacks on the rights, safety, and dignity of transgender, nonbinary, and other LGBTQ+ youth are on the rise nationwide, including in California,” said Assemblymember Ward. “While some school districts have adopted policies to forcibly out students, the SAFETY [Support Academic Futures & Educators for Today’s Youth] Act ensures that discussions about gender identity remain a private matter within the family. As a parent, I urge all parents to talk to their children, listen to them, and love them unconditionally for who they are.”

The bill arose in response to over a dozen school districts which have proposed or implemented policies requiring teachers to inform parents if their child identifies as transgender or requests to be identified by a different name or pronouns at school.

According to a release from Assemblymember Ward’s office, “These policies have significantly impacted the mental health of LGBTQ+ students, and can lead to instances of bullying, harassment, and discrimination.”

The SAFETY Act addresses these issues by:

  • Prohibiting school districts from enacting forced outing policies.
  • Providing resources for parents and students to manage conversations about gender and identity privately.
  • Protecting teachers and school staff from retaliation if they refuse to forcibly out a student.

Since 2020, eight states have enacted laws mandating school staff to forcibly out transgender students, while five others have passed legislation encouraging such actions.

California becomes the first state to explicitly prohibit forced outing policies in schools.

“Despite homes not always being safe for transgender youth, schools should be a sanctuary. According to a 2024 Trevor Project survey, less than 40% of transgender and nonbinary youth find their homes to be LGBTQ-affirming,” the release explained. “Conversely, more than half of transgender and nonbinary young people reported that their schools are gender-affirming, which correlates with lower suicide attempt rates.”

Ward’s office called The SAFETY Act “a significant step forward in ensuring that all students, regardless of their gender identity, have a supportive and safe environment to learn and grow.”

“Today is a great day for California,” said California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus Chair Susan Eggman. “With the Governor’s signature on AB 1955, a first in the nation policy, reaffirms California’s position as a leader and safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth everywhere. I am incredibly proud of our LGBTQ Caucus, and Assemblymember Ward in particular, for their leadership on this life-saving legislation.”

“This essential legislation safeguards against policies that forcibly out students, offers vital resources for families, and protects educators who foster inclusive environments,” said Trans Family Support Services Executive Director Kathie Moehlig.  “By preventing undue interventions in personal family matters, the SAFETY Act ensures private and consensual discussions between students and their parents. This bill is a crucial step toward making all California students feel safe and supported at school.”

“Today, with the signing of AB 1955, every student in California will hopefully feel safe and welcome in their classrooms,” said CFT President Jeff Freitas. “This is a major step in protecting the privacy of our students and keeping the focus of our educators on providing the best possible education that they can.”

“In California, LGBTQ+ students –– like all students –– have the right to a safe and welcoming school environment,” said Becca Cramer-Mowder with ACLU California Action. “With the Governor’s signature, our state becomes the first in the country to ensure protections against forced outing in school are clearly enshrined in statute. LGBTQ+ students and their families deserve to decide on their own terms when and how to have conversations about coming out.”

“The SAFETY Act could not be more timely or necessary, and LGBTQ+ students across California can breathe a sigh of relief following the Governor’s action today,” said Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang. “LGBTQ+ youth across California can now have these important family conversations when they are ready and in ways that strengthen the relationship between parent and child, not as a result of extremist politicians intruding into the parent-child relationship.”

“Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California (PPAC) is proud to see Assembly Bill 1955 signed into law to ensure inclusive school environments where students feel safe to be themselves is the standard in California, not the exception,” said PPAC President and CEO Jodi Hicks. “We know the same extremists who attack reproductive health care are also intent on restricting the right of LGBTQ+ students to feel safe and supported at school as they learn and grow.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

6 Comments

  1. Walter Shwe

    The SAFETY Act represents a great victory in the never ending battle to protect LGBTQ+ human and civil rights against hard right extremists.

  2. JosephBiello

    Just because a home is not affirming, does not mean it is not safe.   That’s an implicit assumption in this legislation, which is a dangerous overreach by government.

    Even though parents and children may disagree on issues, the overwhelming majority of parents have their children’s best interest in mind.  You may not agree with it, government might not agree with it, but they do.

    The state of California has decided that people who are essentially strangers (i.e. teachers) have more of an understanding of the nuance of family life than do the parents who have been with their children since (mostly) birth.

    In order to rationalize this legislation, there are three assumptions being made.  First that the child knows what’s best for them (this is the gnosticism inherent in trans ideology).   This is a massive fallacy especially when we understand the confusing environment to which children are subjected in this age of constant social media engagement.

    Second, the assumption that disagreement with parents is inherently dangerous.  This is nonsense and is pushed by the activists who (and I speculate here) had terrible times with their own parents and are projecting that onto the rest of the parents out here.

    Third, the assumption that the state (as represented by a teacher or the school) knows better than the family.  Another nonsense that tears down the fabric of the family in favor of the will of the state.

    CA has decided that the moral/cultural decision of the majority must be imposed on everyone.  This is tyranny of the majority and I wouldn’t have it if I were in a deeply religious constituency either.

    With proportionally little exceptions,  the most ardent and insightful nurturers of child development are their families.  The schools should be partners of the families, and as partners we share information that is needed to nurture the child.  This is also why public schools should not push belief systems that have no factual basis and come into conflict with other belief systems in our society (whether it be established religions or gnostic cults).

  3. JosephBiello

    David, your use of “forcibly” here is risible.  States require teachers to report to parents.  There is no force involved (other than the force expelling the hot air that spins this issue as “far right”).

    This is statist and anti-family.

    1. David Greenwald

      The language came directly from the law: “came in response to policies in several school districts that have sought to forcibly out students.”

