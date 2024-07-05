Letter: Will Commission Defenestration Change Davis?

by Alan Hirsch

After the commission reform, there are 20% fewer commissioners’ seats,

Yet, the City now seems challenged to fill these. (see below)

In response to the reform proposed 6 months ago, long-time commission volunteers publicly pushed back about commission reform. They felt the plan, designed by Vaitla and Chapman, was undertaken without collaboration with long-time stakeholders like them. Many noted Vailta and Chapman had the least experience of anyone in regard to commission operation.

When Council was publicly challenged about the reform, I heard that some council member responded with accusation these long-time civic volunteers were “entitled,” an implication these volunteer efforts have favored the richest in Davis.

=====

Time will tell if the commission reform pushed changes to allow this council to:

Successfully advance economic development to address structure deficit… Provide affordable housing for student and family housing to address crisis in DJUSD enrollment.

I think the hope of the Council is these defenestrated community members will retreat from the field as they are no longer on a commission—or will these individuals express their civic concern in other ways?