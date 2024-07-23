Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Report in 2022

By Samia Gazi

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said last week it has filed criminal charges against LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Torres for allegedly assaulting an inmate with pepper spray at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Jan. 20, 2022, and then falsifying the report regarding the incident.

LA District Attorney George Gascón said, “The alleged actions of Deputy Maria Torres are not only contrary to the values and principles that we uphold in law enforcement, but they also represent a significant breach of trust within our community.”

According to the DA’s Office, the incident occurred when Torres encountered an inmate that allegedly would not exit his cell. Torres pepper sprayed the inmate through a gap in the cell door. Later, she was charged with falsifying the report on the extent of force used.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported Deputy Torres has been charged with one felony count of assault by a public officer and one felony count of filing a false report by a police officer.

An arraignment date is still to be determined.

Attorney Gascón added, “The victim deserved to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of the circumstances. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the rights of all individuals are protected and upheld.”

If the charges against Torres are proven true, the deputy faces up to three years and eight months in state prison to be served in local custody.