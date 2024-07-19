Measure T Would Expand and Maintain Davis Library Services

Measure T will finance services for a new Walnut Park Library, relieve overcrowding of Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library, and maintain and enhance services for both.

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – A group of citizens have announced that they have formed the Yes on Measure T Committee, the campaign to finance services for both the new South Davis Library being constructed in Walnut Park, and the existing Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library in North Davis.

The Committee Co-Chairs include Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs, Davis School Board member Hiram Jackson, and Yolo County Supervisor-elect Sheila Allen.

They said they are joined by Honorary Chair Mary L. Stephens and a broad-based group of Davis residents who have supported library services and have advocated for a second Davis library for many years.

“The new Walnut Park Library has long been the goal of many Davis residents and their elected officials, going back nearly 25 years,” said Supervisor Frerichs.. “These efforts were rewarded when the California State Library in October 2022 awarded $8.78 million toward the construction of a new library facility in South Davis.”

In February 2023, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors approved a $22M project budget with additional monies from multiple sources, including federal, county and city funds, fully funding the construction of the new library slated to break ground later this year.

With all construction funds secured, on June 25, 2024, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place Measure T, which the group calls “a modest parcel tax to fund library operations, on the upcoming November 5th General Election ballot.”

Davis Unified School District Board Trustee Hiram Jackson added, “If approved by area voters with a 2/3rds majority, Measure T will provide the necessary financing to ensure that both libraries will be able to provide hours 7 days a week, as well as expand and improve book collections and acquire new equipment, furniture and materials. Funds can also be used to maintain and repair the facilities.”

Supervisor-elect Sheila Allen remarked: “The Walnut Park site will also provide a location in South Davis to hold public meetings, a resource largely lacking for this area. Measure T will provide the funds to keep this public building open for clubs, organizations, and other civic activities in the community. I am also excited that the new library will align with Yolo County’s focus on climate resilience by providing a space that can be used as a cooling center in times of extreme heat, or as a charging center for important medical equipment during power outages. This will be especially beneficial to seniors and individuals with disabilities whose lives are especially at risk during extreme weather or natural disasters.”

“Davis has always prized its library as an essential part of our children’s education, as a valuable resource of knowledge for all, as a service for community organizations, and for the incredible librarians who help so many every day. Measure T will provide the means to continue to offer the high level of professional library services we want for our community,” said former Yolo County Librarian, and Yes on T Campaign Honorary Chair Mary L. Stephens.

Measure T proposes to annually increase the tax on property owners by $49 per parcel for single-family units and $24.50 per multifamily unit.

The committee announced to members of the public to a kickoff fundraiser on July 29, 2024 at 1237 Drummond South, Davis, CA 95618. More details can be found on the campaign website at yesondavislibraries.org.