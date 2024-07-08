Monday Morning Thoughts: Davis Has a Narrow Path to Addressing Housing and It’s Closing Fast

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Tuesday, the Davis City Council will take the next step toward moving forward the second of two peripheral projects that are still in the pipeline—Shriners. It will be a long process once again, with the city issuing the NOP (Notice of Preparation) now ahead of the environmental review with an expectation that the project would be on the ballot in 2026—two years from now.

The two-year timeline caught my eye because the media coverage has focused on SB 423, which is expected to cut “approval time for projects in San Francisco from two years to six months, streamlining that housing advocates consider a much-needed course correction in a city where construction is beset by delays and high costs.”

As the LA Times noted, quoting Senator Scott Wiener, “The state-mandated change will transform the City by the Bay from having one of the longest approval times for new housing to one of the shortest.”

Using colorful language, Senator Wiener said the new rules will spare developers from the “hyper-political mosh pit” of the housing permitting process in San Francisco—that sounds eerily reminiscent of the “Davis spanking machine” a former councilmember once described the process as.

Since Measure J passed, the Davis housing process has ground to a halt and not much is likely to change any time soon.

According to data from the city, just over 700 single-family units have been actually built in the last 16 years.

The bottleneck is for the most part Measure J. Contrary to popular belief it’s not just the voting stage that is problematic—getting a project to the vote has been shown to be difficult as well.

A year ago, there emerged five potential Measure J projects. Palomino Place, by far the smallest of the projects, was able to utilize the fact that it is already part of the city to backdoor itself and avoid a Measure J vote.

Of the five projects, one appears likely to get approved and only two other projects are still in line to come before the voters—Village Farms and Shriners.

Here’s the thing: the projects have not really gone through the spanking machine just yet and already the number of possible units have been cut in virtual half. We don’t even have Draft EIRs yet.

Under the best of circumstances this is not lining up well. As we have seen with countless cities, the state is not just going to sit back and wait eight years to reevaluate the housing situation.

San Francisco, for example, the Times writes, “has fallen woefully short of its housing goals by tens of thousands of units.”

The adopted housing element calls for 82,000 units over an eight-year period for San Francisco. Since 2023, the city has only approved 3870.

Under the old rules, no big deal. But under the new rules of SB 423, San Francisco has much more limited discretion to review projects.

The city of Davis has an approved housing element for the sixth cycle, but it has to actually process housing to stay in compliance.

But more importantly, as we have explained time and time again, the city of Davis has a huge math problem. They have exhausted much of their available infill space in this cycle, which has prompted the council and staff to acknowledge they will need to go peripheral in order to be in compliance next cycle.

But under current rules that seems rather unlikely.

We have a few years still until we get to the seventh RHNA cycle, but given the length of time it takes to get projects approved in Davis, we should not be delaying.

We don’t yet know how many units we will have to build. I have operated under the assumption that the seventh cycle will look like the sixth cycle, but given the lack of state progress so far in the sixth cycle, it may be that the more aggressive numbers that the council put out in November will bear out.

For now, I would say at minimum we are looking at around 2000 overall units with half them being affordable in the low- and very low-income groups.

Shriners and Village are about 3000/500. That means that they have sufficient housing overall but not enough low-income housing to meet the needs.

To comply with Measure J both projects would need to be approved AND the city is going to have to find another 500 low-income units somehow.

That’s tantamount to drawing an inside straight-flush—it’s technically possible (I think) but it requires everything to actually pan out.

And that hasn’t happened.

This is why I start getting frustrated about things like commissions—the council burned a lot of good will on a merger that was not a must-do and only a nice-to-have (maybe! At best!).

The commission decision which was not essential will make it much harder—and unnecessarily so—to get the revenue measure passed.

In the meantime, the heaviest lifts figure to be a General Plan update and a Measure J Amendment.

How we are going to get two large peripheral projects approved by a pissed off active electorate without addressing the structural issues that have contributed to, if not outright caused, the housing crisis?

A lot of people don’t believe me—the state would love nothing better than to take out Measure J and open the spigots for growth in Davis. San Francisco is a far larger and more inviting target. But the state has proven to be aggressive and persistent. Right now, Davis can’t get out of its own way to make sure it stays in compliance on housing.