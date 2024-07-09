Breaking News
New Jersey Public Defender Becomes Police Accountability Director

By Roxy Benson 

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ –  NJ.com reports Danica Rue, veteran public defender, is the new police accountability director here after 14 years as a PD – now Rue is tasked with close efforts to track police and prosecutorial misconduct cases.

According to NJ.com, with the new title of Director of Investigations and Police Accountability, Rue will now report directly to Public Defender Jennifer Sellitti.

Sellitti describes the investigators in the office as the “backbone” of these operations, often requiring more attention due to the systemic issues that need to be examined more closely.

Sellitti said to NJ.com, “Rue is an experienced trial lawyer, respected regional supervisor, and talented legal strategist.” In 2022, the office promoted Rue to first assistant deputy public defender in the Essex region.

Sellitti added, “This new position is designed not only to improve the quality of individual investigations but also to leverage information gathered to influence broader legal system policies, especially regarding police misconduct (which) threatens the integrity of our justice system, affects the rights of those we serve, and erodes public trust.”

According to Sellitti in NJ.com, this position will aid in bringing attorneys, investigators, and social workers together in making a more “holistic approach” to representing the clients of public defenders

Rue told NJ.com, “Having been with the NJOPD my entire career, I’m looking forward to this next chapter and the opportunity to work alongside my colleagues as we build this new department together.”

Roxy Benson is a third year student at the University of Vermont studying political science, with a minor in Gender Women and Sexuality Studies. While currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in Political Science, Roxy hopes to apply to law school in the future to further learn more about the American justice system, as well as aiding the system with the goal of eliminating instances of everyday injustices. She has had a continued passion form criminal justice reform, and finds her passions aligning with advocating for different social justice issues that face the system as a whole through her writing, as well as immersing herself in her studies.

