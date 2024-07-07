Breaking News
Oakland Juneteenth Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Charged with 4 Counts of Felony Assault

By Enola Gueta 

OAKLAND, CA. — A few weeks following a Juneteenth mass shooting, the Alameda County District Attorney announced the suspect, JaJuan Kelly, was to be arraigned July 3 on four counts of felony assault.

The office of the District Attorney alleges it has evidence that on June 19, 2024, Kelly went to a Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt in Oakland and fired a semiautomatic weapon, injuring four people in what the Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price describes as a “senseless act of gun violence.”

The press release details Kelly’s past consists of prior felony convictions for robbery, grand theft, and possession of an assault weapon. This means he will retain additional charges such as “possession of a firearm by a felon” and “possession of ammunition by a prohibited person” on top of his now four counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

DA Price also expressed her relief at the suspect’s charge and her gratitude for the Oakland Police Department for their contributions, stating “I am deeply relieved to announce that one of the individuals we believe to be responsible for taking part in the Juneteenth mass shooting at the lake has been charged with a list of serious felonies.”

Enola Gueta is fourth year at the University of California Davis, majoring in Political Science and American Studies currently working on her thesis. She has interned at the American Bar Association Commission on Immigration in Washington D.C., taught a Law and Social Movements class to high schoolers in Wellesley Massachusetts, and is a board member of a Latine Pre-Law Association at UC Davis. She also works at a coffee shop and loves making and recommending drinks to her friends. At the Vanguard she's looking to expand her writing skills and be able to get a closer look at the law at work to eventually work in human rights law in the future.

