Schiff Calls on Biden to Drop Out – Pressure Ratcheting Up

There was a brief pause after the assassination attempt on President Trump, but, by Wednesday, Democratic pressure resumed on President Biden to drop out of the race.

Adam Schiff—a mainstream and formidable congressional leader as well as the Democratic nominee for the Senate in California—issued the clearest call on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better,” Schiff said in a statement released by his campaign on Tuesday. “But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff explained, “While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

He added, “There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump. The stakes are just too high.”

Given that Schiff is one of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s closest allies in the house, the decision was read by many top Democrats as the clearest signal yet from Pelosi that she was preparing to increase her public pressure on Biden.

Just a week ago, Democrats reportedly familiar with conversations going on told the media that Pelosi had conveyed to President Biden the political peril the Democratic Party faced if he remained in the race.

Other reporters noted on Wednesday that Senate leader Chuck Schumer had a private conversation with Biden on Saturday that it would be best if Biden bowed out of the race.

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl posted on X that Schumer’s office wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the conversation, telling him only, “Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus.”

Hakeem Jeffries has expressed a similar view to Biden, according to a source familiar.

A Jeffries spokesman told Karl, “The letter sent by Leader Hakeem Jeffries to his House Democratic colleagues speaks for itself. It was a private conversation that will remain private.”

WH spokesperson Andrew Bates responded: “The President told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families.”

But the NY Times on Wednesday reported, “The president has given no indication that he is changing his mind about staying in the race,” but he is “said to be more willing to listen to the case for bowing out.”

The flurry of activity comes after a brief pause following the assassination attempt on former President Trump, and signals that the issue is likely not going away and, if anything, gaining steam.