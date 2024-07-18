Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

State Appellate Court Finding Can Lead to Dismissal of Hundreds of SF Criminal Cases for ‘Speedy Trial’ Violations

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, San Francisco
Leave a comment
61 Views
PC: Daniel Lawrence Lu
Via Wikimedia Commons

By Nevya Patel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — A state appellate court finding this week that ruled unlawful delay in a misdemeanor trial in San Francisco County Superior Court could lead to a dismissal may result in more than 100 cases tossed, and possible reversals on appeal for accused parties deprived of their right to a speedy trial, according to a SF Public Defender press release.

“The First Appellate District opinion, issued Monday, held that the Superior Court had gone ‘beyond its proper judicial role’ and had ‘stepped into the shoes of the prosecution,’ and (the appeals court) ordered it to dismiss the case,” said the SFPD.

The public defenders added San Francisco prosecutors used the COVID-19 virus as an excuse for months of delay, although the lift on all pandemic-related emergency orders had already been issued.

According to the release, the Superior Court’s reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 resulted in thousands of delays in individuals’ trials, leaving more than 240 in jail past their speedy trial deadline in “near-lockdown conditions.”

These delays met challenges from the San Francisco Public Defender’s office, several community organizations and public protests.

“The Superior Court’s use of COVID-19 as a reason to endlessly delay trials has always been unjust and harmful,” said Deputy Public Defender Oliver Kroll, who has worked on numerous petitions challenging the Superior Court’s trial backlog.

Kroll added, “The Court let usable courtrooms sit empty and prioritized civil lawsuits while our clients waited in jail with charges hanging over their heads. After four years, we’re thankful that common sense has finally prevailed.”

The SF Public Defender’s Office noted the appellate court said Monday’s ruling would be issued as the “published” version with the intent to create a “binding precedent,” obligating the SF Superior Court to follow the ruling in well over 100 similar cases.

While prosecutors initially sided with the Superior Court, agreeing in the viability of COVID-19 as a sufficient reason to delay criminal cases past trial deadlines, the public defenders wrote they “not only failed to satisfy their burden to demonstrate good cause for delay but actually concede there was no good cause.”

Tags:

About The Author

Nevya Patel is a rising junior from Fullerton, CA, studying English at the University of California, Berkeley. Dreaming of becoming an attorney, Nevya joined the Vanguard Court Watch to gain a glimpse of the life she wishes for herself one day. Passionate about helping others, she hopes that a criminal defense career will allow her to do so. In her free time, she enjoys reading romance novels with some classics mixed in and trying new experiences.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for