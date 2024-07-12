Stonewall Dems Call on UC Davis to Discipline Anti-Trans Activist

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – The Stonewall Democrats of Greater Sacramento issued a statement on Thursday urging UC Davis “to denounce Beth Bourne’s hateful anti LGBTQ comments while on vacation in Hawaii, and to reaffirm commitment to the LGBTQ students and community.”

In a video that went viral, Bourne can be seen “harassing drag queens and hotel staff” in Hawaii, “resulting in law enforcement being called to handle her obscene behavior.”

“It is actions like that of Bourne’s that present an imminent threat and danger to the LGBTQ+ and trans communities and should under no circumstances be tolerated,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

“Students shouldn’t have to live or study in fear of judgment and possible retribution from their university faculty. Beth Bourne is a transphobe, clear as day from her own unhinged tirade in the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach that was caught on camera for the world to see,” said Sac Stonewall Vice President Dee Olivarez.

Olivarez added, “She should be embarrassed, and the University of California needs to do what is in its power to rectify the damage that Ms. Bourne has caused. We stand firmly in support of the hundreds of LGBTQ+ students this has affected.”

Bourne, the group added, is the program director for the UCD Institute of Transportation Studies and is also the chairwoman of the California chapter of Moms for Liberty described as “an anti-queer conservative group that, among numerous other radical right issues, campaigns to ban books that address gender and sexuality from school libraries.”

The group concluded, “We call on UCD to ensure the ongoing safety of its students and faculty members who stand in support of the LGBTQ+ and trans communities.”