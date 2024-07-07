Sunday Commentary: Opposition to I-80 Expansion Getting Statewide Notice

By David M. Greenwald

A few weeks ago, the I-80 expansion project drew an article in the LA Times. The Times noted that the road that connects the Bay Area to the State Capital “has become a symbol and a test of both the future of highway expansion in California and the climate change policies that seek to restrict it.”

CalTrans has argued that “the I-80 project would cut greenhouse gas emissions by reducing congestion.”

But, the Times points out, “researchers say decades of academic work show it will do the opposite in the long run.”

The article quotes Davis’ Alan Pryor.

“Caltrans only knows one way of doing things, and that’s build wider freeways,” said Alan Pryor, chair of a local Sierra Club chapter, which has filed a lawsuit with the Environmental Council of Sacramento. “We have to challenge them and say, ‘No, you have to comply with state law’ … and minimize our dependence on automobiles going forward.”

But in his latest column, columnist Dan Walters of CalMatters called this notion, ridiculous.

“Some things are just so ridiculous that they demand critical attention. One of them is the opposition from environmental groups to widening the Interstate 80 freeway between Sacramento and Davis,” he writes.

The problem as he sees it is the “Davis bottleneck” (yes, Davis) – that “backs up traffic for miles.”

“What should be no more than a 10- or 15-minute drive can often take 45 minutes or more,” he adds.

That there might be other ways to solve that problem doesn’t seem to occur to Walters nor does he take seriously the data that suggests people adjust their driving patterns to avoid bottlenecks and that opening a bottleneck doesn’t solve the problem in the long run – it might make it worse it.

Instead, Walters turns the environmentalists into the “bad guys.”

He notes, derisively, “Environmentalists, who are trying to block the project in court, contend that it would merely encourage more drivers to use the stretch of freeway and therefore relief from congestion would be only temporary.”

Walters cites Susan Handy, based on UC Davis, in the same LA Times article: “These projects are being oversold to the public as a way to reduce congestion; they are not.”

But Walters shrugs this off writing, “The complaints might have some validity if this stretch was merely another local commuter route, but it isn’t.”

He adds, “Moreover, there are no alternative routes because the eastern portion of the freeway is a causeway over a marshy area that’s home to wildlife and is often flooded during winter and spring months.”

He continued, “Simply put, trucks and cars must either use I-80 between Sacramento and the Bay Area or not move at all. The notion that widening will increase traffic is ludicrous: The traffic will be there regardless because it has nowhere else to go.”

Walters also has a point here – which is what makes this issue both difficult and interesting.

As Autumn Bernstein, who directs the Yolo Transportation District, told the LA Times: “We experience some of the most severe congestion in California seven days a week. We have more than five hours of congested traffic in the eastbound direction and (in) Davis every afternoon.”

Ultimately, Walters focuses on the traffic rather than the environmental concerns with climate change and dismisses the notion that such projects that increase capacity “lead to more traffic.” And he does so without offering alternative data or analysis.

The Times article presented a fair picture of the debate – the need to address congestion and the impact of congestion on GHG emissions on the one hand, and the problems with attempting to solve the problem simply through increasing carrying capacity which other studies suggest leads to additional traffic.

Walters is correct to suggest that some of the demand for road use is inelastic on I-80. But that ignores the elastic component to it. There are times of day, that people may well avoid going through the causeway because they know it will be congested and to dismiss the idea that use will increase if capacity does, I think belies human nature.

It also ignores all the people who take SR 113 to Woodland to avoid the gridlock, who may change their route if congestion lightens up.

There are also concerns expressed in the LA Times article that CalTrans avoided some of these problems by dodging environmental review, and a good portion of the end of the LA Times article flags a number of environmental concerns that have nothing to do with the core issue – but could have been avoided through more careful planning.