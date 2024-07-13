Yolo Releases Point in Time Homeless Count Showing Increase Countywide – Decrease in Davis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Woodland, CA – Every two years in January, a count is performed to determine how many families and individuals in Yolo County are experiencing homelessness on a single day. Those tallies are then tracked with previous tallies to create a trend line.

On Friday, Yolo County Homeless and Poverty Action Coalition (HPAC), a local nonprofit committed to combating homelessness and poverty in Yolo County, released its report on the 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.

The report identifies 942 individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Yolo County on that single day, which represents “a notable increase compared to previous years.”

The 2024 PIT Count revealed an increase of 196 individuals experiencing homelessness compared to 2022, bringing the total to 942 individuals.

“This rise reflects ongoing challenges in addressing homelessness within the community, particularly in the face of transitions from COVID-related housing programs,” the county said in a release on Friday. “Unsheltered homelessness saw a significant increase, with 255 more individuals living outside in 2024, while sheltered homelessness saw a decrease of 59 individuals.”

However, it is noteworthy that Davis experienced reductions and West Sacramento maintained stable numbers.

Meanwhile Woodland saw “a notable increase in homelessness” and increases were also noted in rural and unincorporated areas.

The County added, “The transition from paper forms to tablets with GIS technology improved accuracy, capturing encampments outside city limits that were previously overlooked and counted within incorporated tallies.”

“Yolo County, in line with many counties across California, observed an increase in the Point-in-Time Count following the pandemic,” said Lucas Frerichs, who is chairing the Yolo County Board of Supervisors this year. “We know there are many factors contributing to homelessness, including the continued lack of affordable housing.

“The 2024 PIT Count data offers essential insights into the extent of homelessness in our community. This information is critical for shaping our strategies to effectively combat homelessness and guarantee every resident access to secure and sustainable housing.”

The PIT count is the responsibility of the Yolo County Continuum of Care (CoC), which is currently overseen by HPAC.

HPAC provides leadership on homelessness and poverty in Yolo County, striving to create and sustain a comprehensive, coordinated, and balanced array of human services for homeless and low-income individuals and families.

As the oversight entity of the CoC, HPAC organizes the Point-in-Time Count to secure funding for nonprofit providers and local governments. This funding is intended to quickly rehouse individuals and families experiencing homelessness while minimizing associated trauma and dislocation.

“The data from the 2024 PIT Count allows us to tailor our services to meet the unique needs of those experiencing homelessness in Yolo County,” said Jeneba Lahai, Chair of the Yolo County Homeless and Poverty Action Coalition. “It underscores the collaboration across our community to create meaningful impacts and support our most vulnerable residents.”

This effort aligns with HPAC’s mission to provide leadership on homelessness and poverty in Yolo County. HPAC envisions creating and sustaining a comprehensive, coordinated, and balanced array of human services for homeless and low-income individuals and families.

In collaboration with the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), HPAC has developed the 2023-26 Yolo County Plan to Address Homelessness, which outlines the county’s strategy to address homelessness through 2026. Additionally, HPAC has established a synergistic working relationship with the Yolo County Commission to Address Homelessness. This partnership supports the goal of the Yolo County Strategic Plan to reduce disparities and enhance the quality of life for residents by improving access to essential services for vulnerable populations.

The County added a caveat: “When considering the numbers in the count, it is important to recognize that they reflect only those identified as homeless within Yolo County on a single day. Many people move in and out of homelessness during the year, so the actual number of people experiencing homelessness in 2024 may be higher than reported.”

The PIT count, “based on visual observations of unsheltered individuals and groups, as well as a census of people in shelters, provides a snapshot of homelessness at a single point in time. While valuable, County officials note that it may not adequately reflect the total number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the year.”

Yolo County’s comprehensive strategy for tackling local homelessness and supporting residents in confronting the statewide housing crisis encompasses several key initiatives:

Building and Scaling a Coordinated Access System (CAS): Implementing the Homeless Emergency Assistance, Rapid Transition to Housing, creating navigation assistance, and eviction prevention programs locally to create a streamlined system for accessing homeless services, including food, shelter, clothing, and protection from violence.

Implementing the Homeless Emergency Assistance, Rapid Transition to Housing, creating navigation assistance, and eviction prevention programs locally to create a streamlined system for accessing homeless services, including food, shelter, clothing, and protection from violence. Focusing Emergency Shelter and Interim Housing on Rehousing: Utilizing the region’s Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) to maintain accurate data and improve service delivery.

Utilizing the region’s Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) to maintain accurate data and improve service delivery. Increasing Permanent Housing Opportunities: Planning, developing, and sustaining options to meet the housing needs of people facing homelessness.

Planning, developing, and sustaining options to meet the housing needs of people facing homelessness. Expanding Prevention and Diversion Programs: Continuously assessing needs and identifying gaps in services for persons facing homelessness while supporting the planning, funding, and development of services to meet prioritized needs within the county.

Continuously assessing needs and identifying gaps in services for persons facing homelessness while supporting the planning, funding, and development of services to meet prioritized needs within the county. Investing in Community Capacity Building and Training: Maintaining a coordinated response among service providers to ensure continuity of services and promoting access to and effective utilization of mainstream human services programs.

Maintaining a coordinated response among service providers to ensure continuity of services and promoting access to and effective utilization of mainstream human services programs. Ensuring Adequate Behavioral Health Services: Addressing the behavioral health needs of the homeless population is essential for fostering long-term stability and well-being. In collaboration with community partners, HHSA has implemented innovative supportive services for residents experiencing homelessness. These efforts include coordinating housing and health-related services for individuals with complex needs, ensuring a holistic approach to care and support.

Mandated annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the PIT Count “plays a crucial role in informing federal, state, and local decision-making. It aids in securing funding, provides detailed demographic insights, and enhances the targeting of services for individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Yolo County said it “remains committed to addressing homelessness through ongoing initiatives and partnerships and leveraging insights from the PIT Count to implement effective, sustainable solutions.”