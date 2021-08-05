Outbreak Among Santa Rita Jail Staff Raises Concerns as Only 24% Of Incarcerated Population Is Vaccinated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daily updates on the COVID-19 crisis in California’s county jail system

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

Since Friday, July 30, one active COVID-19 case was released from custody, and three were marked as resolved. As of Aug. 3, there are two asymptomatic cases and symptomatic case in custody. Minimal testing, poor quarantine protocols, and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more cases than Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports. There are currently seven housing pods quarantined, three of which are undergoing surveillance testing.

ACSO reports an outbreak of 15 current positive staff/contractor cases . Within the past two weeks, 15 new staff cases emerged. There have been a total of 130 staff/contractor cases during the pandemic, 115 of which have recovered.

Alameda County Public Health Dept. has mandated testing for ACSO employees working at SRJ from March 1 onward through a county health order .

For the July 25 – August 7 testing period, 758 staff have been tested so far. For the July 11 – July 24 testing period, 918 staff were tested. For the June 27 – July 10 testing period, 968 staff were tested according to the July 12 monthly report to Public Health. 1013 staff were required to comply with the order and 127 were exempt from testing. 45 staff were out of compliance, showing a 95 percent compliance rate.



SRJ’s population is currently 2080 people, showing an increase of one person since Aug. 2.

16,177 tests have been conducted to date, showing an increase of 44 tests since Aug. 2. There are currently 53 pending tests.

While the weekly testing rate has historically been low, it has decreased by two percent. 15 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to July 28. Within the past week, 13 percent of the jail population was tested. Testing rates may be higher due to ongoing surveillance testing.

SRJ has 182 orange patients, showing an increase of four people since Aug. 2. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan . Nearly nine percent of the jail population are medically vulnerable.

SRJ has 10 red patients – showing a decrease of one person since Aug. 2. Red patients have COVID-19 symptoms but are not COVID-19 positive.

SRJ also has three dark red patients. Dark red patients have positive COVID-19 test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their respective housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), HU8A or HU8C) when cleared by medical.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population are administered Tuesday through Thursday. The vaccination stats are updated every Friday. The following stats are current as of July 29, 2021.

857 people received both shots of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Janssen vaccine while in custody. 507 of them are still in custody, meaning roughly only 24 percent of the current population is fully vaccinated. 109 people received one shot of the vaccine while in custody. 35 of them are still in custody, meaning nearly 2 percent of the current population is partially vaccinated.



HU 8 D was quarantined on July 14 due to a red patient presenting symptoms. It remains quarantined until July 29 unless the index case tests negative. (Last released from quarantine on June 18.)

HU 4 F was released from quarantine after three days due to the index case testing negative. (Last released from quarantine on Jan. 6.)

HU 8 E was quarantined on Aug. 2 due to a red patient presenting symptoms. It remains quarantined until Aug. 16 unless the index case tests negative. (Last released from quarantine on June 3.)

HU 6 A was quarantined on Aug. 1 due to a red patient presenting symptoms. It remains quarantined until Aug. 15 unless the index case tests negative. (Last released from quarantine on Dec. 8, 2020.)

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Aug. 2, there are 3 active COVID-19 cases in custody, out of 169 total confirmed cases. 12 cases of were identified in the entire month of July alone. Contrastingly, only 3 new cases were detected in June. In the first two days of August, 4 additional cases have been identified as well.

Since the beginning of July, 10 of those who were previously infected were released from custody with an active infection or after recovery.

The number of recovered cases in custody, has increased by 3 in the last three days. As of August 1, 12 formerly positive cases are still in custody.

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 154 cases out of 169 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery.

The number of active cases in custody has not been greater than 4 since late February. 16 cases have emerged since the beginning of July and 3 active cases remain in custody.

Since July 22, the quarantine population has decreased by 43, and the isolated cases have increased by 12. Thus, as of July 29, there are 133 persons in quarantine, of which 26 are in medical isolation.

Between July 28 and August 2, 119 individuals were booked into custody. Since the pandemic emerged, there have been 13,857 total bookings. Despite the high intake rate, the incarcerated population has consistently stayed within the range of 750 to 850 people since April 2020. Currently, there are 791 people in custody — an increase of 38 people since yesterday, August 1.

Between July 10 and July 17, approximately 276 additional tests were administered for new books and residents.

During the pandemic, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has displayed an increasing trend of releasing individuals with positive cases or individuals who have recovered while in custody. There have been 154 such releases thus far. This strategy has aided the jails in keeping their active cases under strict control, evidenced by the fact that there have been no major outbreaks since the pandemic emerged. In fact, the highest number of cases recorded on a single day was 9.

3. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12 2020, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13 2020, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

4. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of Aug. 4, there have been 1841* total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system

Between July 21 and Aug. 4, 12 active cases were reported in the Main Jail, while the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) reported 2. The 14 active cases identified across both facilities, marks the largest increase in cases to occur since the beginning of March.

There are 3115 people in custody across both facilities– an increase of 122 people since the week of July 21. This is the largest increase in population since October, as the trends in month of July had indicated the population to be on a downward trajectory.

Between July 21 and Aug. 4, 806 new tests were administered to new books and residents, meaning that at most 25.8 percent of the total population was newly tested. Since the population is constantly in flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is possible that this percentage is an overestimate.

Since March the weekly testing rate had been on a continuous decline, suggesting that there may be more cases than were being reported. However, it is the first time since early January that the rate has surpassed 20 percent.

Data on the number of active cases released from custody and the number of resolved cases that remain in custody has not been reported since Aug. 19 2020. While the county’s staff protocol suggests this information is documented, the Sacramento County’s Office of Information has declined to provide this data.

As of July 7, 1365 individuals were fully vaccinated and 774 were partially vaccinated while in custody– an increase of 88 and 531 since June 2 respectively. These counts include those who were released or transferred after receiving a vaccine– it is not the current number of fully or partially vaccinated individuals in custody. Since the population is in constant flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is impossible to ascertain the degree of immunity against COVID-19 in the jails using the available data.

As of July 14, 431 healthcare/Sheriff’s Office staff have been fully vaccinated and 16 staff are partially vaccinated. The county’s Dept. of Health Services states their staff population count totals 409, while the Sheriff’s Office reports the RCCC’s staff population is 429 and the Main Jail staff count is 343. This suggests that about 36.8 percent of the staff population is fully vaccinated, while 1.3 percent is partially vaccinated.

Between July 25 and July 31, 24 youth or 21.6 percent of the population was tested at the Youth Detention Facility (YDF). Since the week of July 4, there has been a 10 percent increase in testing, which matches the average testing rate reported in the prior months.

Between July 25 and July 31, the JDF has reported 3 confirmed cases which are active cases in custody. 1 case has been resolved.

*Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reports that 76 duplicate positive results have been identified and removed from the total number of confirmed cases

5. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of Aug. 4, there are 11 active COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clara County jail system.

There are currently 2,377 total incarcerated people in custody– 6 less than the count on Aug. 3.

32,405 tests have been completed thus far, of which 605 came back positive and 31,791 came back negative. 111 tests were completed between Aug. 3 and Aug. 4– all but three came back negative.

There have been 625 cumulative positive cases thus far, of which 190 cases were confirmed during booking and 435 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for test positivity rate is now at .98%. On July 28, there was a large spike of active cases in Santa Clara County. One case was confirmed during booking, and seven were confirmed in custody between July 27 and July 28. Another smaller spike occurred between July 30 and August 3. Three were confirmed during booking and one in custody. Since July 28, active cases have been high.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population began on Jan. 26, 2021. The jail system has prioritized high-risk individuals and those 65+. Now, everyone in custody at Elmwood Correctional Complex and Main jail as well those who are 16+ at juvenile halls are eligible for vaccines.

As of April 6, 1,008 individuals in both jails and the juvenile detention facilities have been fully or partially vaccinated. In the Main Jail and Elmwood, 795 have been fully vaccinated and 164 have received their first dose. These counts include those who were released or transferred after receiving a vaccine– it is not the current number of fully or partially vaccinated individuals in custody. Since the population is in constant flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is impossible to ascertain the degree of immunity against COVID-19 in the jails using the available data.

As of April 6, 572 out of 1132 custody staff employees at the Sheriff’s Office have been fully vaccinated. This vaccination rate of 55 percent is not significantly higher than that reported two months prior. As of Feb. 9, 475 out of 1025 custody staff employees, or 46 percent, were fully vaccinated.

It is important to note that the vaccine data for Sheriff’s Office employees only includes those who were vaccinated at the Public Safety Clinic, a vaccination site coordinated by the Santa Clara Public Health Dept. The data does not include employees who may have been vaccinated through their own providers.

Concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood Correctional Complex in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

