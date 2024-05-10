Commentary: Will the Council Have the Guts to Put Changes to Measure J to the Voters?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Right now it appears at the next council meeting, a week from this coming Tuesday, the council will have a discussion on whether to put forward an amendment to Measure J on the November ballot.

Let me be clear—as I have expressed in recent weeks and months, I fully believe that Measure J has become unworkable as it is currently structured.

There seems to be an idea to let things play out with the current projects going forward. In theory I can see that perspective. But given the track record of the voters on housing projects and the lack of approvals over the last 25 years and the lack of new single-family housing—or even family housing of any kind built over the last 16 years, I think that is a risky gamble.

There is a good chance that the current projects could be defeated by the voters and, if that happens, it is unclear how the city would meet its housing obligations. There seems to be an assumption that there will be multiple bites at the apple—but that may not be case.

How likely are the voters to pass a Measure J amendment?

That’s where I think the council is flying a bit blind. I would suspect, though I have not seen any survey data on this, that the public is not likely to support serious amendments to Measure J.

The voters, after all, approved the most recent re-authorization of Measure J in 2020 with about 83 percent of the vote. That’s pretty overwhelming.

Every time there have been suggestions for some amendments to Measure J, the council has backed down and simply put the measure back to the voters as currently written.

One difference now as opposed to 2020 is that the vote would be between the current version of Measure J and a proposed amendment. That means a no vote keeps the status quo. That probably makes it more likely that the council would put something forward now as opposed to 2030 when the actual measure needs renewal.

There are also electoral calculations. Three members of the current council are up for election in November—although Will Arnold is widely expected to announce he is not going to seek a third term (though he has not formally done so yet).

That leaves Donna Neville, who was just elected in a special election last year, and Josh Chapman facing immediate election. Speculating here, I would think Chapman would be more reluctant than Neville in terms of being willing to put an amendment on the ballot, while I would think both Bapu Vaitla and Gloria Partida, who have expressed interest in an amendment at various times in the past, would likely be supportive of doing so soon.

With that said, I have some concerns about doing so now. While I am fully supportive of a Measure J amendment either as a shift to an urban limit line or a lower threshold affordable housing project (maybe at 40 percent affordable rather than 100 percent affordable, as the current exemption requires), I am not sure the voters are fully aware of what the city is facing.

As I understand it, what the city is facing is:

Limited infill space for sufficient housing let alone sufficient affordable housing in the next RHNA cycle—and yes, I fully aware we are several years out from any definitive action. At the same time, I would caution, time moves quicker than you think and more importantly there are a number of steps that need to be taken in the next four years—including a General Plan update, at least two Measure J votes and, of course, a possible Measure J amendment. Pressure from the state. I know some folks have suggested that pressure from the state on Measure J isn’t real, but I think those folks are frankly wrong. Measure J is a city measure that acts as a constraint on housing. The interchange between the state and the city in the housing element should be instructive. The city basically acknowledged to the state that Measure J was a constraint on housing, writing, Measure J “is only a constraint to meeting housing needs if the city lacks sufficient infill housing sites.” In December, the council basically acknowledged that going forward, it lacks sufficient infill housing sites. That last sentence is key because in the next RHNA cycle, the council believes it lacks sufficient infill housing sites—it barely made it this time—to meet its expected requirement. There are two proposed housing developments coming in 2025 and 2026 but, combined, they do not have near enough affordable housing units to meet recent RHNA requirements.

It is pretty clear to me that if the council simply puts a Measure J amendment on the ballot in November without any kind of community discussion, it will go down, probably overwhelmingly. Based on that, I would argue that the city needs to do a lot more outreach and workshops before putting forward major changes to the voters. But we shall see how they want to approach this.