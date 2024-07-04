Davis Still Recruiting for More Advisory Commissions

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city of Davis announced on Wednesday that applications to serve on one of four commissions (Fiscal, Senior, Social Services and Transportation) have been extended to July 19.

According to a release, this extension is due to a “rescheduled City Council meeting in late July and an added commission recruitment” allowing “interested residents” to “have more time and options to submit an application for a City commission.”

“Commissions have a critical role in the community and serve at the direction of the City Council. Commissions study issues within their scope of authority, analyze and recommend policies and programs and serve as public forums to hear resident interests and perspectives,” a release by the city stated.

“Commissions help provide the City Council with their input and recommendations on a variety of projects or issues,” said Mayor Josh Chapman. “With the General Plan being updated soon, commissions will take a leading role in community engagement and will help collect feedback from residents on key elements in the Plan, such as open space, land use, housing and conservation. We value the expertise and dedication of our commissioners to help improve our Davis community by supporting the efforts and projects of the City Council.”

However, there is added attention on the process this time around, as it comes after a controversial move to consolidate advisory commissions.

"I am sorry to say the City Council made the decision to approve the mergers," former Commissioner Elaine Roberts Musser said in an op-ed published by the Vanguard in early June, noting that she resigned her position on the Utilities Commission.

Applications are tentatively scheduled to be submitted to City Council for appointment at a public meeting in late July. For an application, visit: https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/city-clerk/apply-to-serve-on-a-city-commission.

COMMISSION INFORMATION:

Fiscal Commission

Provide accountability and transparency in spending tax payer dollars. Review spending outlined in the City budget for appropriateness and alignment with Council goals and priorities.

Consider potential cost saving measures and revenue generators.

Review and make recommendations on City rates, fees, and charges for all funds including annual or multi-year adjustments to the City’s utility rates.

Review and provide recommendations on financial policies. Review and provide recommendations on financial impacts of projects at the request of City Council.

Senior Citizen Commission

Review and make recommendations related to city policies and programs affecting seniors.

Support city forums, activities and public outreach events related to senior services.

Social Services Commission

Review and make recommendations on policies and programs to support City-driven social services. Advise on critical needs involving vulnerable populations, including health, food security/nutrition, disabilities and child care; refer individuals to appropriate agency, official or process.

Review and make recommendations on policies, procedures and standards related to housing affordability across the continuum from unhoused to renters and home buyers, including affordable housing plans of development proposals.

Review and make recommendations on Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnership Program and other Federal, State and local grant programs to support vulnerable populations in the city. Liaise with providers involved with serving vulnerable populations.

Transportation Commission