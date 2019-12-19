Davis Manor Requests For 5-Point Commitments

Editor’s note: on Tuesday, Jesikah Maria Ross, present of the Davis Manor Council presented a five point commitment proposal directed to the City Council members and City staff. The text of that proposal is as follows:

Preamble

To contribute toward the success of the pilot Day Respite Center while supporting the Davis Manor Neighborhood’s on-going efforts to build a beautiful, safe and mutually supportive neighborhood full of public spaces and sustainable horticulture–including our city supported pending grant to improve the N Street Park and path between the park and community garden—here are five provisions I strongly urge attaching to a vote to move forward with locating the Respite Center in the Corp Yard.

Proposal

To ensure city staff ability to draft the above plans and schedule meetings for review and feedback, I recommend that Respite Center doors open no earlier than January 20th – MLK day, which would be a fitting moment to launch this aspirational community effort intended to lift those in most need, build cross-class coalitions and bring equity to all peoples and neighborhoods.

I further suggest that meetings to review and workshop plans identified above get scheduled once each week Jan 6 – 12 and 13 – 17. If they are scheduled by the end of this week they can start to be promoted the last week of Dec and first week of January and reminders can go out after that.

Commitments

Have a clear and detailed evaluation plan including criteria for success in place before doors open that is reviewed and workshopped with neighborhood residents* Have a clear and detailed safety plan in place before doors open that is reviewed and workshopped with neighborhood residents. Articulate a process before the doors open that spells out how the neighborhood will be involved in the decision-making at the end of the pilot program regarding its future at the Corp Yard. Organize, staff and facilitate monthly meetings throughout the pilot project that bring neighborhood residents together with the City and Respite Center Staff to provide direct feedback on impacts, strategize how to mitigate them, and provide updates and data related to the pilot project–including successes. Leverage rates we ALL pay for parks and utilities to bring tangible amenities to the Davis Manor and K Street neighborhoods to mitigate impacts to quality of life and property values (whether real or perceived) and bring equity to distribution of amenities across Davis. This might include investments in Cedar Park, N Street Park, the trail between N Street Park and the community garden, and a greenbelt should the Corporate Yard move.