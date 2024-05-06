Monday Morning Thoughts: First Key Issue About to Drop – Measure J Exemption

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

It may be one of the most important issues facing the Davis City Council this year—whether to put a Measure J exemption on the ballot for November. And of course what that would look like.

It will be interesting to see if the council even decides to put the matter up for a vote. There will be strong opposition to even calling the question. The last two renewals saw a strong call for the council to put Measure J back on the ballot, as is, with only minor technical modifications.

Some opponents argue, “Contrary to the misinformation in this article, Measure J does not need to be ‘fixed.’” They add, that Measure J already has an existing exemption: “It already has an exemption for 5 acres per year of land for affordable housing which, therefore, would not need a Measure J vote for development. But Measure J also includes language allowing for additional land to be exempted for affordable housing if needed.”

However, in 25 years, not one project has come forward that would qualify for a Measure J exemption.

The level of opposition to even allowing the voters to consider a Measure J exemption—let alone get one passed—figures to be just one hurdle that the council would face.

If they do decide to put a Measure J exemption on the ballot they have a least three potential routes to take it.

Perhaps the most likely would be a high affordable project—that is sufficiently a lower barrier than the current 100 percent affordable.

One possibility would be 40 percent affordable. Another is perhaps as low as 25 percent affordable. The trick will be to set the bar high enough to gain voter support but low enough that something could actually be proposed and built.

I do think there is considerably more leeway here on the development side, because having a high affordable project would simply mean setting aside enough in a land dedication that enough units could be built. That’s probably not insurmountable and, given the certainty of approval, could make the project workable.

Something else the city might look into is combining low income with missing middle units.

A second possibility is similar to the one proposed by Tim Keller, simply create a new urban limit line—further than the current de facto line at the ag-urban boundary—that would allow the city to build out to that line in a given eight-year period without needing a new vote of the people.

It would probably take a vote of the people to approve the urban limit line.

A third possibility would be similar to the urban limit line but creating a pre-approval on a project-by-project basis, allowing the voters to approve the land first and the council to then manage the land use issues as they would any other project.

The advantage of this approach is that it would not even need a Measure J amendment. The disadvantage is that it would not necessarily offer an improved or expedited review process.

In my view, the Measure J exemption would be a contentious issue and I’m at least somewhat if not very skeptical that voters would approve it.

I am still of the belief that ultimately the state or another entity will file suit against Measure J as an unlawful constraint on the building of housing.

That may not be a quick resolution on this, however. The first step toward that would be a rejection by either the council (in fear of the voters) or the voters themselves of a Measure J amendment.

Further, as of now, two projects are likely to go forward on the ballot—one in 2025 (Village Farms) and the second in 2026, Shriners. The council is set to consider the Shriners NOP on June 18.

I would believe a voting down of one or both of those along with the Measure J amendment is likely to get the attention of the state. Would the state pull the trigger right away or would they wait until the city cannot meet its 2028 RHNA obligations? Hard to know.

In the meantime, I think the city would be making a mistake to just put the matter to a vote this November without a concerted effort to reach out to the community to break down the housing crisis, and also to explain where the state is likely to intervene.