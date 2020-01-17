Case Against Man Accused of Criminal Threats and Driving Under Influence Continued

By Simran Bhatt and Danielle Silva

Man Allegedly Intoxicated Over the Phone, Tailgates Couple

By Simran Bhatt

A man was allegedly intoxicated over the phone as he was allegedly threatening and tailgating a couple who had left the towing company site.

The defendant Daniel Jaime Vallejo is charged with two felony counts of threatening to commit a crime with two enhancements of criminal street gang activity and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with an enhancement of refusing to take a blood test.

The first witness was the owner of the towing company who stated the events that occurred on June 25, 2019. On that day the defendant Daniel Jaime Vallejo called the owner allegedly. Over the phone, Mr. Vallejo appeared to be intoxicated and has allegedly threatened the owner with harming his wife and children.

When the owner and his wife left the residence the same night, Mr. Vallejo allegedly tailgated them. At that point, the wife called 911 as their safety was being compromised. The owner then pulled over Mr. Vallejo and during that encounter confirmed that Mr. Vallejo did not seem to be intoxicated.

The second witness was Investigator Tim Keeney who is assigned to Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. He recounted an event that occurred on Feb. 25, 2019.

Mr. Keeney was conducting a probation search with a search warrant of a house that they suspected a Methamphetamine dealer resided in. The dealer had 2 firearms in his possession along with approximately 88 rounds of magazines. The dealer was linked to Mr. Vallejo as footage of both of them at Wal-Mart was identified.

The house was located in Woodland. At around 11 pm at night, Mr. Keeney noticed a small tanned SUV parked southbound of North Cottonwood street. As the Investigator shone his flashlight into the distance to get a better look at the SUV, the vehicle then sped up and then suddenly stopped and repeated this before it sped off. This erratic driving caught the investigator’s attention and instructed Deputy Garry Richter to attempt to catch up with the vehicle.

The second event that Mr. Keeney addressed occurred in July 2016. The event was a homicide case where allegedly the suspect of the meth dealer seemed to know Mr. Vallejo.

The third witness was Yolo County Deputy Sheriff Richter. On February 25, 2019, Deputy Richter received communication from Mr. Keeney about the description of the SUV. On the trail, Deputy Richter did not turn on his light or sirens; hence, his video camera was not activated.

He stated that he did this as to not alarm the SUV and he was not yet sure about the severity of the situation. The SUV did violate some traffic violations and eventually slowed down outside a residence.

When Deputy Richter approached the parked vehicle he was aware of the odor of alcohol and the dog at the back. Mr. Vallejo’s wife came out of the residence and stated that she was driving and that Mr. Vallejo and she had switched places.

Deputy Richter then detained Mr. Vallejo in order for the routine DUI test to be conducted. Due to the rain, Deputy Richter decided to go to a shaded location at an elementary school to conduct the DUI test. When they arrived at the elementary school, undercover enforcement arrived too. At the point, the video camera was activated.

More witnesses will be introduced as the trial resumed at 1 p.m. on January 16, 2020.

Deputy Receives Witness Testimony From Alleged Witnesses Together Instead of Separate

By Danielle Silva

A Yolo County Sheriff Deputy received witness statements from complaining witnesses at the same time over the phone, allowing them to hear each other’s statements.

Defendant Daniel Vallejo is charged with two felony charges of threatening to commit a crime and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. He is also facing two enhancement charges of criminal street gang activity and an enhancement charge of refusing to take a blood test. The incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 25, 2019, when the defendant had allegedly tailgated the owner of a towing company as his wife. He allegedly threatened them, claiming he had street gang affiliation. Witnesses noted he may have been intoxicated at the time.

The first witness of the afternoon was Yolo County Sheriff Deputy Alex Ingman was a first responder who had retrieved statements from the alleged victims. On Feb. 25, 2019, he spoke with the alleged victims over the phone after the defendant stopped allegedly following them.

According to the complaining witnesses’ statements, Mr. Vallejo had allegedly followed them for some time and had been yelling threats at the wife sitting on the passenger side of the car. Both her window and the defendant’s windows allegedly rolled down.

The defense asked why the windows would be down in the rain which the deputy explained he wasn’t sure if there was rain during the incident or not.

The recording of the 911 call prior to the deputy calling them for witness statements was presented in the court.

The owner’s wife could be heard speaking to 911 and stating the defendant was allegedly following and threatening them. These threats allegedly include killing them and she requested an officer to meet them. When the 911 operator noted no officers were located close to them, the couple was directed to drive to the police station.

During the call, the alleged victim claimed the defendant was intoxicated. She noted when Mr. Vallejo allegedly stopped following them for an interstate ramp.

Deputy Ingman noted that the alleged victim’s voice during the 911 call was steady and matter of fact. Additionally, there appeared to be a soft background noise that was inaudible but the deputy interpreted as talking.

In comparison, the deputy claimed that the alleged witnesses had a different demeanor after the incident. He stated they appeared to be in fear as the wife appeared to whimper and they said they were in fear multiple times. The deputy also noted the witnesses provided more detail after the 911 call as emotions could be heightened

Most notably, the deputy’s phone interview was done with both alleged witnesses in the car, giving their statements together.

Yolo County Sheriff Deputy Kyle Leonard took the stand next. He was the third responder to the Feb. 25, 2019, incident.

Deputy Leonard arrived at 11 pm where dispatch directed to him to meet with Deputy Ingman and Deputy Richter at the elementary school where the DUI evaluation would be taking place. Originally, the DUI evaluation was at another location but due to the rain, they needed to do the evaluation underneath an overhang.

While he didn’t speak much with the defendant during the DUI evaluation, he noticed the defendant allegedly had the odor of alcohol.

Deputy Leonard then read the rights of aspiration from a card to the defendant, asking him to choose between a breathalyzer or blood sample and informing him what would happen if he refused. The defendant refused and was booked in the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and placed in a restrainment chair.

The deputy then contacted the American Medical Response who arrived at the jail. The AMR Paramedic Daniel Gray took the blood sample at 1:07 am on Feb. 26, 2019.

The blood sample vial had forms filled out for the chain of custody and Deputy Leonard then placed the sample in the evidence refrigerator.

Paramedic Daniel Gray took the stand next, explaining how he remembered the Feb. 26, 2019, blood draw sometime past 1 am as he had only done a handful in Yolo County.

Gray received a request to draw a blood sample from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department, receiving a vacuum-sealed vial from the officer he contacted at the department. He walked through the process of drawing the blood and stated he also established documentation for the chain of custody.

Samantha Preciado, the Property and Evidence Technician at the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, testified to transporting the blood vial to the chain from the evidence refrigerator to the Department of Justice. She also provided the chain of custody documentation.

Jyoti Malik, a Criminalist at the Sacramento Laboratory, testified to analyzing the blood vial for alcohol. She noted the specialized scientific instrument she used and provided the chain of custody and her typed analysis to the court.

The district attorney published the document to the jury via a projector and directed her to use the laser pointer to highlight the blood analysis on the screen. She pointed to the summary which noted the amount of alcohol in the blood sample but she did not say the amount in court. The amount could not be seen clearly from the projector but the document will be available to the jury during deliberation.

The last two witnesses spoke about an event on July 1, 2016.

One witness, J.H., stated he had been driving home from the supermarket with the windows down and listening to music. He was on a two-way street with one lane on each side. As he turned right onto 5th Street, the witness noticed the car driving towards him to be swerving with the driver ducked down.

As he passed the vehicle, the witness allegedly made eye contact with a man standing behind the swerving vehicle with a firearm pointed at it and firing. He described this man as a skinny, longer-haired Hispanic man who greased back his hair. The witness claims to have heard at least three gunshots.

Another man appeared to be coming down from the sidewalk to the street, also holding a firearm. The witness described him as a heavier set individual with shorter hair.

The witness continued to drive home and immediately went inside his house, telling his girlfriend and friend at the home to help him lock the windows and doors. A few minutes later, the two individuals from the street came to his door and knocked for him to let them in. The witness’s dog, however, barked at them.

As the witness called 911, the two men ran broke down the side door to his backyard and climbed over the back fence. Police arrived on the scene sometime later.

The witness noted that he was in a very busy time in his life and he didn’t like thinking about the incident. Following the encounter, he was shown a week of line-ups and video footage, narrowing down the shooter to two people but not deciding on one.

The defense noted that at the time, the witness only stated he had seen one shooter but now was saying there were two shooters. While the witness noted he didn’t recall that statement, he believed what he said at that time to be true.

The last witness of the day, P.S., was familiar with the defendant from school. He noted that on July 1, 2016, he had gone to get parajetes, or an alcoholic chocolate milk drink, from 7 to 8 pm. At the time, he offered to pick up Mr. Vallejo.

The jury trial is set to continue tomorrow at 8:30 am.