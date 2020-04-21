Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

City of Davis Cancels Fourth of July Festivities

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis
Leave a comment
8 Views
Share:

(From Press Release) – The City of Davis announced today it has canceled the annual City Fourth of July festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the current shelter in place guidelines are very likely going to be over by the Fourth of July, we expect that there will be continuing restrictions on large events and crowds through summer,” said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel. “Unfortunately, Davis just doesn’t have a large enough space that allows the event to go on and still provide adequate protection for everyone to see the fireworks,” he added.

“City officials, along with the Police and Fire Departments, will continuously monitor any guidance provided by the State and County regarding COVID-19 considerations over the coming months,” said Davis Fire Chief Joe Tenney. “It may very well be that the smaller gatherings will be permitted and that we will just have to find other, safer ways to celebrate the Fourth of July,” he added.

The City wants to acknowledge the Davis Live Music Collective for coordinating the music line up each year and the Discovery Christian Church for signing on to create the Family Fun Field.

In addition, the City is grateful to Dos Coyotes and the Marketplace, sponsors for the past 22 years, and to the sponsors already committed for this year – West Yost Associates, Huku Japanese Bistro, Yolo Federal Credit Union and Lori Prizmich & Associates. “As we come out of the COVID-19 crisis, and we can ensure the protection of our community, we may very well want to have a City-wide celebration,” said Chief Pytel. “Hopefully all of the sponsors, and many others, will want to help us do that,” he added.

“We look forward to bringing back this Davis tradition next year,” said Mayor Brett Lee. “For now, we must consider the safety of our community as our top priority in addition to the financial implications of waiting until the last minute to cancel this event.”

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for