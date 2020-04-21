City of Davis Cancels Fourth of July Festivities

(From Press Release) – The City of Davis announced today it has canceled the annual City Fourth of July festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the current shelter in place guidelines are very likely going to be over by the Fourth of July, we expect that there will be continuing restrictions on large events and crowds through summer,” said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel. “Unfortunately, Davis just doesn’t have a large enough space that allows the event to go on and still provide adequate protection for everyone to see the fireworks,” he added.

“City officials, along with the Police and Fire Departments, will continuously monitor any guidance provided by the State and County regarding COVID-19 considerations over the coming months,” said Davis Fire Chief Joe Tenney. “It may very well be that the smaller gatherings will be permitted and that we will just have to find other, safer ways to celebrate the Fourth of July,” he added.

The City wants to acknowledge the Davis Live Music Collective for coordinating the music line up each year and the Discovery Christian Church for signing on to create the Family Fun Field.

In addition, the City is grateful to Dos Coyotes and the Marketplace, sponsors for the past 22 years, and to the sponsors already committed for this year – West Yost Associates, Huku Japanese Bistro, Yolo Federal Credit Union and Lori Prizmich & Associates. “As we come out of the COVID-19 crisis, and we can ensure the protection of our community, we may very well want to have a City-wide celebration,” said Chief Pytel. “Hopefully all of the sponsors, and many others, will want to help us do that,” he added.

“We look forward to bringing back this Davis tradition next year,” said Mayor Brett Lee. “For now, we must consider the safety of our community as our top priority in addition to the financial implications of waiting until the last minute to cancel this event.”