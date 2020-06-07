On Wednesday June 24th at 6:30PM The League of Women Voters Davis Area (LWVDA) is hosting a virtual Healthcare Forum, “What has the COVID crisis unveiled about healthcare access and affordability in Yolo County?”

The keynote speaker, Dr. James Kahn, MD, MPH, Professor Emeritus, UCSF Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, will give an overview of health care policy and delivery in the United States. Dr. Kahn, an accomplished health systems researcher who has published extensively on health care reform, economics, cost analysis and other issues in the academic and lay press, will speak of our current challenges and opportunities for future reform.

The COVID 19 crisis has magnified notable gaps inherent in this system. It is time for an in-depth public discussion. Dr Kahn will consider how current policy and delivery impact the accessibility and costs of health care. He will identify key elements that must be addressed in order to provide everyone with health care. A panel of local Yolo County health experts will then join Dr. Kahn in bringing his observations into focus for our community.

Joining Dr. Kahn are Brian Vaughn, MPH, Yolo County’s Public Health Director , Melissa Marshall, MD, Chief Executive Officer CommuniCare Health Centers, Jeneba Lahai, Health Programs Manager, Yolo County Children’s Alliance, Sandra Sigrist, LCSW, Director, Adult & Aging Branch, and Sheila Allen, RN, PhD, Executive Director, Yolo Healthy Aging Alliance. Members of the panel will discuss the challenges Yolo County residents and providers have faced both before and during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Vaughn will speak to community health aspects of the crisis and efforts to support the health needs of populations at highest risk in our communities. Dr Marshall will address the impact this crisis has had on CommuniCare’s services to the uninsured and underinsured residents. In her role as Director of the Adult and aging services of Yolo HHS, Sandra Sigrist will focus her comments on services for those experiencing mental health issues. Services for children will be addressed by Jeneba Lahal. Sheila Allen will discuss the impact on services for the aging population.

An effective health care system is critical for public health, safety and economic security. Coronavirus has deeply impacted us all. Becoming informed is fundamental for voters in order to affect change. The future of our community health and healthcare systems will rely upon votes cast by those with a better understanding of our current needs and resources.

This forum aims to educate voters about how our current healthcare model impacts local care access, affordability and community health and wellness in the time of COVID-19.

To help speakers best address your concerns, questions and issues, we encourage attendees to please submit them in advance to komalh@lwvdavisarea.org before June 16.

Please Register for this event by signing up at https://lwvhealth.eventbrite.com. The link to the event will be provided in your confirmation email.