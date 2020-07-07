Yolo Inmate Insists His Release Date Is Off by Four Years

by Jess Taylor

WOODLAND – An inmate at the Monroe Detention addressed those in a Yolo County Superior Courtroom here Monday about a letter he had issued to the courthouse, where he insists his listed release date, and credits, are incorrect.

In fact, all participants in the review for Anthony Burkett seemed to have different dates for when his prison release is set.

Judge Paul Richardson, Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance, and Probation Officer Flores were not given copies of Burkett’s letter to the courthouse, which created confusion among the parties.

Given permission to address the court orally, Burkett explained that his sentence was six years and four months. This sentencing came after pleading no contest to charges of burglary, grand theft auto, and writing worthless checks back in 2017.

While serving his sentence, Burkett was notified that he had 40 months remaining in his prison sentence but believed he had only 111 days left until his release because of his good time credits.

According to Burkett’s statement, his release date should have been in April of 2020, but his completion date is set sometime in 2024. The prosecution had estimated that he was set for release in 2024, while PD Lance believed it to be in June of 2023.

There was a long conversation between the judge and public defender as to what the letter to the courthouse contained. The two of them seemed slightly aggravated to not have received copies for the defendant’s review. Without it, it was difficult for those in the courtroom to see the discrepancies that Burkett said are listed in his letter—of which he said there were quite a few during his statement.

After some time trying to delegate the next steps, the prosecution suggested that probation be contacted to send a memorandum regarding the defendant’s credits and release date. Judge Richardson agreed with this suggestion, mentioning that probation is much more organized with their records and will have a more accurate release date.

The court will reconvene to address this issue when probation responds, in about three to four weeks.

