Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

10 days left before the event… reserve your spot

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
5 Views
Share:

UPDATE ON OUR FUNDRAISER

With COVID, we have now moved the event to Zoom. Mark Godsey will appear at 6 pm Pacific Time. The event is open to anyone who wishes to attend. The suggested donation is $50—however, you may select the variable pay option and donate what you wish and you will be able to attend. Just hit the tickets button on the top left and select the amount you wish to donate.

Donations go to fund the Vanguard Court Watch project and our expansion efforts into additional courthouses.

Sponsorships are still available, starting at $100.

For more information, please contact: info@davisvanguard.org

The Vanguard is a 501(c)3 non-profit—contributions are tax deductible – EIN – 46-3013126

The Vanguard’s 10th Annual Event will feature Mark Godsey, the director of the Ohio Innocence Project and acclaimed author of Blind Injustice.

In his book, “Drawing upon stories from his own career, Godsey shares how innate psychological flaws in judges, police, lawyers, and juries coupled with a ‘tough on crime’ environment can cause investigations to go awry, leading to the convictions of innocent people.”

The event is the Vanguard’s annual fundraiser. Founded in 2010, the Vanguard Court Watch goes into courts in San Francisco, Sacramento and Yolo County in California to monitor and report on everyday injustice in the court system. Our operations have expanded to include our weekly Everyday Injustice Podcast, national criminal justice reform coverage and a daily newsletter, and focuses on wrongful convictions, felony murder reform and the progressive prosecution movement.

Reserve your seats today: http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com

 

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW – http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com

 

Date and Time

Thu, August 13, 2020

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT

Location

VIA ZOOM


To become a sponsor or purchase tickets… hit the link: http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for