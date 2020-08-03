Alameda County Jail’s COVID-19 Coverup – Asymptomatic Individuals Considered Recovered & Virus-Free – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1: San Francisco County Jails, Page 2: Alameda County Jail, Page 3: Sacramento County Jail)

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

Three new incarcerated people tested positive in Santa Rita Jail over the last three days, out of 100 tests administered. This is a much lower rate of infection compared to the previous weeks. There has been one temporary hospitalization in the jail, but no deaths so far.

50 people were tested on Friday, the most tests administered in a day since the jail saw 95 people test positive in two days. It would take 62 tests/day to test every person once a month, as demanded by family members of those held in the jail.

The ACSO stated on their website that “ the number of positives released from custody decreased by one due to a positive inmate’s return to custody.”

The jail appears to be quarantining fewer housing units than it has in well over a month. Where there used to consistently be over five entire units quarantined at any given time, now only HU 8D is fully quarantined, while HU 8E is quarantined on a cell specific basis. Housing units are quarantined because of contact with someone who tests positive. This indicates either extreme control over the health of the population or extreme negligence.

There are also three housing units that act as permanent housing for incarcerated people who have been in contact with someone who tested positive: HU 3E, 6C, 8B. Incarcerated people are quarantined there on an individual basis, concealing the length of their quarantine.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. It should be noted that many daily reports during the last two weeks have had errors which were addressed only when asked about. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of today, July 31, there are no new cases in the San Francisco County Jail, the total cases since testing began is stagnant at 29.

Today, one individual will be released from custody to COVID-19 housing set up by the jail, so they can recover there.

There continues to be a trend of releasing the majority of individuals who test positive rather than having them recover in custody.



3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of July 27, there is one confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Solano County Jail. 230 individuals have been tested, 10 more in the past 5 days.

Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of July 27, there are still no confirmed cases in the JDF. No new incarcerated persons have been booked since yesterday. All individuals are tested at intake — the facility has sufficient testing kits that if anyone wants to request a test, they are able to do so.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of June 29th, there are no confirmed cases of a total of 24 tests administered in the jail. These 24 tests were conducted within a jail population of 185 persons.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

As of July 14, there are 18 confirmed cases in Sacramento County Jail

In the last week, there has also been an increase in active cases in custody (up 40%) and cumulative tests conducted (up 9%)

There have been no positive cases in the Youth Detention Center, according to an attorney representing the Sacramento Probation Office

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications – San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Yolo County Counsel Philip Pogledich

By Kelsey Kitzke, Ariella Seidman-Parra, Larkin White, Nikki Suzani, Jaden Schneider & Aparna Komarla