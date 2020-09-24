After Cat Killed, Defendant Threatens to Cut Off Victim’s Reproductive Parts

By Julian Navarro

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento man is accused of making felony threats and assaulting his neighbors—the alleged victims—after he claimed their dog killed his cat, and he wanted revenge.

After a pretrial appearance Tuesday here in Sacramento County Superior Court, Russell Firkins remained in custody on $25,000 bail because the judge believes he may go back to his neighbors for revenge.

On Sept. 13, Firkins threatened to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury to his victims after his cat was killed—he also allegedly called the neighbors racial slurs and made verbal threats to them. Firkins has shown hostility toward his neighbors and they fear for their lives, charged the prosecution.

Firkins denied all claims, and pleaded not guilty. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15.

Deputy District Attorney Kitty Tetrault told the court that the victims were fearful if Firkins were to be released on his own recognizance, which was requested by Assistant Public Defender Susannah Martin.

Firkins, 61, has a minor criminal record with five misdemeanors in 1978, 1990, 2004, 2007, 2008.

Judge Steve White was hesitant to release Firkins on his own recognizance because the defendant doesn’t have another place to stay at this time. White believes that if he released Firkins on his own recognizance he would get provoked by his neighbors.

Firkins insists that he wouldn’t do anything to the alleged victims and public defender Martin argued her defendant will place himself in a level six ankle monitor, so Firkins can be released from jail.

DDA Tetrault claims that Firkins has called the victims racial slurs, such as the N-word on multiple occasion—he also has allegedly told the female victim that he would cut off her reproductive parts as well as kill her husband.

Judge White said the subject of bail can be reheard on the next court date. Meanwhile, Firkins remains in jail.

