Defendant Found Sleeping with Stolen Adidas Shoes In Local Church Next Door to Burgled Store

By Alana Bleimann

SACRAMENTO – Shone Lacey, accused of stealing $17 in cash, tennis shoes, and a Michael Kors watch from a local cross-fit center, had a pretrial hearing this week in Sacramento County Superior Court – he pleaded not guilty, and his attorney discovered some discrepancies in police officer reports.

These crimes allegedly occurred in late February at a local cross-fit center that is also connected to a church.

One female witness, who is an employee of the cross-fit center, noted that when she came to work she saw a fast food bag on the floor and shoes missing from the cubby that usually holds members’ belongings.

The shoes missing included brands like Adidas and Reebok. There was also cash and a Michael Kors watch missing from the cash box.

An additional witness also stated there were “tool marks and a screwdriver down by the interior church door.”

The previous night, one witness in the cross-fit center was approached at the front desk by a man “with dreadlocks and a brown shirt.”

The man was later identified as defendant Shone Lacey, who asked for money and said he was hungry, said the witness. Lacey was given $3 and told to go to the next door church for more assistance.

At 9:13 a.m. the next morning Sacramento officer Robert Texley was dispatched to the building in response to the burglary, and was Lacey was described as a “Skinny black male with dreadlocks wearing a brown jacket.”

Officer Texley checked out the church next door, and found Lacey sleeping on one of the couches in a back room usually used for storage. Next to him were multiple “pairs of shoes.” Additional items reportedly stolen were under his body. Lacey refused to speak to the officer and was largely unresponsive.

“People inside the cross-fit gym were shocked,” Texley said when they saw Lacy. Witnesses inside the exercise building confirmed that Lacey was the same person seen the previous night.

Lacey, according to the officer, had a meth pipe and a white crystal substance that was classified to be cocaine.

Officer Texley was worried at Lacey’s continued unresponsiveness so he called the fire department and had him transported to a hospital.

Lacey’s private defense attorney Thomas Clinkenbeard continued to cross-examine the witness and discovered that the main door to the cross-fit center had “some issues locking.”

Officer Texley saw no signs of forced entry on that main door and the witnesses saw no tools or forced entry of the main door.

It was also revealed that $17 was missing or stolen from the cash box at the front desk. And officer Texley could not recall if Lacey had this cash on his person during the arrest.

Judge Kevin J. McCormick continued the matter to October 23, and noted that “mental health court and drug court is a possibility” for the defendant.

The trial date is set for November 9 of this year.

