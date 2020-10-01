Santa Rita Jail Reportedly Recovers From Outbreak Only 1 Week After Reporting 18 Active Cases – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1: San Francisco County Jails, Page 2-4: Santa Rita Jail, Page 5: Sacramento County Jail, Page 6: Santa Clara County Jails, Page 7: LA County Jails, Page 8: OC Jails, Page 9 & 10: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

Overnight, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Santa Rita Jail dropped by 16. On Sep. 29, there were 18 active cases; on Sep. 30, there were only two active cases.

According to ASCO’s report, despite the drop in cases, none of the incarcerated people who tested positive for COVID-19 were released from custody.

The jail population decreased by five people. It is now at 1947 people.

HU 9E is no longer under quarantine. It was scheduled for release on Oct. 11. HU 3D, 3C and 3E are still under quarantine. The quarantine date “will be determined by serial testing.”

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet that dates back to early spring. Her data collection and analysis have been used to produce the dashboards visible above for Santa Rita Jail.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Sept. 29, 2020, there have been 2 new positive cases, bringing the total to 65 confirmed cases. Of these, 54 have been released while active.

There are no new resolved cases – total resolved cases are 6.

There are two new active cases – total active cases in custody is 5.

The incarcerated population is 784, one less than yesterday’s report.

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Aug. 3, there are no confirmed cases from a total of 34 tests administered in the jail. These 32 tests were conducted within a jail population of 193 persons. 2 people remain in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)



As of September 30, there have 101 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County jail system.

This is a 2% increase since last week and a 33% increase in the last month.

Since last week, there has been a decrease in active cases in the Sac Main Jail (down 50%). The jail population in the system is currently 3098.

Since last week, there has been a 4% increase in cumulative tests conducted.

There are 0 COVID-19 positive cases in the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center .

There was no data provided this week on the number of active cases released from custody. Similarly, there was no data provided on the number of resolved cases.

In the Youth Detention Center, there are 0 confirmed cases. 11 tests were conducted, which is a 8% decrease since the week prior.

Sacramento Jail’s COVID-19 cover-up – https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/08/sacramento-jails-covid-19-coverup-public-information-violations/

6. LA County – Highlights

LA Jail:

As of September 14, there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the LA jail system.

Of the 49 active cases of the virus within the jail, 42 individuals are symptomatic and 7 asymptomatic. Since testing began, 2888 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 265 individuals were released while active.

The total number of incarcerated people tested is approximately 23,058.

Since yesterday, 39 new individuals have been booked into the jail, and 51 have been released.

There are 43 results pending and 85 incarcerated people in medical isolation.

Note: According to LASD, isolation is designated for individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or exhibiting certain flu-like symptoms consistent with an upper respiratory infection. All patients in isolation/under observation have either tested positive or are pending results. Further, quarantine is designated for individuals who have had close contact with someone pending test results or a positive patient.

7. Orange County – Highlights

As of September 15, there have been 556 total COVID-19 cases in the Orange County Jail.

Currently, there are 19 active cases in the jail and 72 results pending.

At this time, there are 19 incarcerated people in medical isolation due to exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

There have been no significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

8. Santa Clara County – Highlights

Currently, there are three people in the Santa Clara County jail system positive with COVID-19. This was reported on Sep. 13. For over a week prior to Sep. 13, there was only one active case in the jail system. In total, 7308 tests have been completed for the incarcerated population.

There is little data concerning COVID-19 among the jail population available from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (SCCSO), compared to, for example, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, which provides historical data on positive cases, individuals released while active, hospitalizations, deaths, etc. SCCSO only provides data for cumulative tests completed and current number of COVID-19+ persons in custody.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications – San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Yolo County Counsel Philip Pogledich

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Anna Judson, Alana Bleimann, Ozge Terzioglu, Laruen Smith, Linh Nguyen & Aparna Komarla