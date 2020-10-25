Breaking News
Guest Commentary: Pancakes & Politics Light: Just the Stats, Ma’m

by Alan Miller

A small, odd and wonderful group gathered Sunday in the mid-day and discussed the twelve state propositions and two local measures.  We’re a bit low on pancake power this year, so a ‘zine may or may not be in the works.  We at least wanted to share the stats from our straw poll, shown below.  Our straw poll results on the local measures are particularly interesting — as Pancakes & Politics goes, so goes the City?

Our group was varied enough that if it’s unanimous, you can probably trust to follow our recommendation blindly.  However, we were split on several, so you might want to do some further research.  Ballotpedia & Calmatters are great, and this table of recommendations helps:

https://tinyurl.com/2020electionrecs

Enjoy perusing our poll, and drink real maple syrup by the gallon.

— Johnny Pancake

Prop. 14 – Cells with Stems

        Yes – 6

        No – 2

        Abstain – 2

 

Prop. 15 – Tax on Commercials

        Yes – 10

        No – 0

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 16 – Affirming the Affirmative

        Yes – 6

        No – 2

        Abstain – 1

 

Prop. 17 – Voters on Parole

        Yes – 9

        No – 0

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 18 – Primarily Young Voters

        Yes – 8

        No – 1

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 19 – Seniors Happy / Inheritors Bummed

        Yes – 9

        No – 0

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 20 – Recriminalization

        Yes – 1

        No – 5

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 21 – Rent Control II – Try, Try Again

        Yes – 2

        No – 4

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 22 – Giggidy in the Economy

        Yes – 2

        No – 7

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 23 – Sidney Stole my Kidney

        Yes – 2

        No – 7

        Abstain – 1

 

Prop. 24 – Private Privacy

        Yes – 1

        No – 10

        Abstain – 0

 

Prop. 25 – Cash Bail Double Reverse Switcheroo

        Yes – 7

        No – 0

        Abstain – 0

LOCAL ISSUE PERFECT SPLITS!!!

 

Measure B – DISC-O

        Yes – 4

        No – 4

        Abstain – 2

 

Measure D – J,R Revisited

        Yes – 4

        No – 4

        Abstain – 2

 

 

3 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Pancakes & Politics Light: Just the Stats, Ma’m”

  1. Eric Gelber

    Based on this polling, CBS, NBC, and ABC have just called the results of the vote on California’s statewide ballot propositions.

    They’ve declared Measures B and D “too close to call.”

  2. Bill Marshall

    Sunday, Alan?  I must be in a time warp…

    That said, thank you for the invite via DV, I know at least one person, personally, that it was their first time, thoroughly enjoyed the polite, often well informed, honest interaction, with nearly nil ‘over-talk, and no need for a buzzer…

    Refreshing… looking forward to a future invite…

    Kudos to Johnny Pancake, and all the helpers who made it happen… Bravo/Brava…

     

  3. Bill Marshall

    Alan… sidebar… Prop 18…

    Something I forgot to bring up… 16– yr olds can be poll-workers, w/ > 2.5 GPA & having parent/school permission… reminds me of the pre-1972 argument re: votig age; if they are old enough to be drafted/go to war, why shouldn’t they be allowed to vote [18 yr-olds]?

    The group only had one dissent on that…

