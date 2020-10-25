Guest Commentary: Pancakes & Politics Light: Just the Stats, Ma’m

by Alan Miller
A small, odd and wonderful group gathered Sunday in the mid-day and discussed the twelve state propositions and two local measures. We’re a bit low on pancake power this year, so a ‘zine may or may not be in the works. We at least wanted to share the stats from our straw poll, shown below. Our straw poll results on the local measures are particularly interesting — as Pancakes & Politics goes, so goes the City?
Our group was varied enough that if it’s unanimous, you can probably trust to follow our recommendation blindly. However, we were split on several, so you might want to do some further research. Ballotpedia & Calmatters are great, and this table of recommendations helps:
https://tinyurl.com/2020electionrecs
Enjoy perusing our poll, and drink real maple syrup by the gallon.
— Johnny Pancake
Prop. 14 – Cells with Stems
Yes – 6
No – 2
Abstain – 2
Prop. 15 – Tax on Commercials
Yes – 10
No – 0
Abstain – 0
Prop. 16 – Affirming the Affirmative
Yes – 6
No – 2
Abstain – 1
Prop. 17 – Voters on Parole
Yes – 9
No – 0
Abstain – 0
Prop. 18 – Primarily Young Voters
Yes – 8
No – 1
Abstain – 0
Prop. 19 – Seniors Happy / Inheritors Bummed
Yes – 9
No – 0
Abstain – 0
Prop. 20 – Recriminalization
Yes – 1
No – 5
Abstain – 0
Prop. 21 – Rent Control II – Try, Try Again
Yes – 2
No – 4
Abstain – 0
Prop. 22 – Giggidy in the Economy
Yes – 2
No – 7
Abstain – 0
Prop. 23 – Sidney Stole my Kidney
Yes – 2
No – 7
Abstain – 1
Prop. 24 – Private Privacy
Yes – 1
No – 10
Abstain – 0
Prop. 25 – Cash Bail Double Reverse Switcheroo
Yes – 7
No – 0
Abstain – 0
LOCAL ISSUE PERFECT SPLITS!!!
Measure B – DISC-O
Yes – 4
No – 4
Abstain – 2
Measure D – J,R Revisited
Yes – 4
No – 4
Abstain – 2