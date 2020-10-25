Guest Commentary: Pancakes & Politics Light: Just the Stats, Ma’m

by Alan Miller

A small, odd and wonderful group gathered Sunday in the mid-day and discussed the twelve state propositions and two local measures. We’re a bit low on pancake power this year, so a ‘zine may or may not be in the works. We at least wanted to share the stats from our straw poll, shown below. Our straw poll results on the local measures are particularly interesting — as Pancakes & Politics goes, so goes the City?

Our group was varied enough that if it’s unanimous, you can probably trust to follow our recommendation blindly. However, we were split on several, so you might want to do some further research. Ballotpedia & Calmatters are great, and this table of recommendations helps:

https://tinyurl.com/2020electionrecs

Enjoy perusing our poll, and drink real maple syrup by the gallon.

— Johnny Pancake

Prop. 14 – Cells with Stems

Yes – 6

No – 2

Abstain – 2

Prop. 15 – Tax on Commercials

Yes – 10

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Prop. 16 – Affirming the Affirmative

Yes – 6

No – 2

Abstain – 1

Prop. 17 – Voters on Parole

Yes – 9

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Prop. 18 – Primarily Young Voters

Yes – 8

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Prop. 19 – Seniors Happy / Inheritors Bummed

Yes – 9

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Prop. 20 – Recriminalization

Yes – 1

No – 5

Abstain – 0

Prop. 21 – Rent Control II – Try, Try Again

Yes – 2

No – 4

Abstain – 0

Prop. 22 – Giggidy in the Economy

Yes – 2

No – 7

Abstain – 0

Prop. 23 – Sidney Stole my Kidney

Yes – 2

No – 7

Abstain – 1

Prop. 24 – Private Privacy

Yes – 1

No – 10

Abstain – 0

Prop. 25 – Cash Bail Double Reverse Switcheroo

Yes – 7

No – 0

Abstain – 0

LOCAL ISSUE PERFECT SPLITS!!!

Measure B – DISC-O

Yes – 4

No – 4

Abstain – 2

Measure D – J,R Revisited

Yes – 4

No – 4

Abstain – 2