Elected in November 2019 in San Francisco as a reformer, Chesa Boudin has been on the job for nine months and already accomplished a lot. We discuss some of the reforms – racial disparities, police accountability, the post conviction review, and much more.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: