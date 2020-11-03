Jail Time ‘Pays” Off: Defendant Converts Time Into Credit for Fines and Fees

By Hannah Skepner

WOODLAND – Sometimes sitting in jail can pay off.

At least that is the case for Osiris Nunez, who saw her one day time credit convert to a credit for fines and court fees Monday thanks to Yolo County Superior Court Judge David W. Reed.

Nunez is facing a charge for driving under the influence (DUI) charge, with a count enhancement of driving with a blood alcohol level of over 0.15 percent.

Defense counsel Richard Lansburgh moved to resolve this case, entering a no contest plea to the charges, and requesting the judge grant the defendant credit towards her fines and court costs because she had already served one day in the county jail.

In a normal situation, this one day would act as credit to her sentence, in this case, eight days in the county jail, making her time requirement only seven days. However, Lansburgh asked Judge Reed if the defendant’s current time credit could be converted into credit towards her fines and fees.

Judge Reed had no objection, and neither did Deputy District Attorney Matt De Moura, and so the judge proceeded to sentencing.

After the fine reduction, Nunez owes $1,639 in fines and fees, and will serve her full eight day sentence in Yolo County Jail. In addition, she will show completion of a three month alcohol education class, and serve three years of probation.

Osiris Nunez will appear back in court on Nov. 16 for a review, and her surrender date will be Jan. 7, 2021 at the Yolo County Jail.

