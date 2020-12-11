What inspires people in 170 countries, generates millions of letters, tweets and emails, and improves the lives of women and men around the world every year?

—Write for Rights—

It’s the world’s BIGGEST human rights event. Join us on Sat. December 19, 2020 as California human rights supporters join to Write for Rights! Drop in between 1 – 4 PM. Register, show up and we will show you how to take action. Enjoy music and lots of raffle prizes while you compose your words to change lives. https://ca-w4r.eventbrite.com

You lend your voice; we take care of everything else. Once you register, you will get background information, a list of what to have ready, background information and sample messages to write, email or tweet.

When we all act together, we can make a difference. Send a message of hope to: Jani of Columbia who receives death threats for protecting the Amazon; Nassima of Saudi Arabia, jailed for her women’s rights work; Melike and Ozgur of Turkey, charged with a crime for organizing a LGBTQ rally; more important cases. Write for Rights!

Register today https://ca-w4r.eventbrite.com