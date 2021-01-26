Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Anti-Police Brutality Protests Erupt after Tacoma Officer Drives through Crowd, Runs Over One Person, Sends People to Hospital

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
15 Views
Share:
Tacoma Police and other law enforcement officials stand in a line as protesters approach in the street in front of the City-County Building during a protest against police brutality, late Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in downtown Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. The protest came a day after at least two people were injured when a Tacoma police officer responding to a report of a street race drove his car through a crowd of pedestrians that had gathered around him. Several people were knocked to the ground and at least one person was run over. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

By Lauren Smith

TACOMA, WA – A 58-year-old police officer Saturday night plowed into a crowd about 100 people apparently watching street racers doing “burnouts” here in Tacoma, just south of Seattle, sending multiple people to the hospital.

There have been street anti-police brutality protests Sunday and Monday calling for an end to excessive force incidents by law enforcement.

The officer Saturday hit at least one person, possibly more. Two people were taken to the hospital; however, no injuries have been reported as life threatening, and one person has since been released from the hospital.

Since the incident, the unidentified police officer, who has been part of the Tacoma Police Department for nearly 30 years, has been placed on administrative leave.

In the ensuing protests, according to CNN, some streets were blocked with signs and traffic cones in an area near where the incident occurred. Some protesters “overturned trash cans and lit the contents on fire, while a few smashed windows of cars and buildings.”

Wendy Haddow, the police public information officer, stated that officials are currently assessing the damage.

Haddow also stated that, while no one was arrested at the protests, two people were arrested prior to the protest.

According to a press release from the Tacoma Police Department, the police officer was allegedly responding to an incident.

The statement claims that multiple vehicles and about 100 people were blocking the intersection when officers arrived on the scene, so they began “clearing the intersection of the vehicles and people for the safety of those gathered and people trying to use the street.”

The officer in question became “surrounded by the crowd” in his vehicle, and protesters began to hit his vehicle. “Fearing for his safety,” the officer attempted to back up but was “unable to because of the crowd.”

While trying to “extricate himself from the unsafe position,” the officer drove forward and hit one or more persons.

Video footage of the incident is graphic, and has been circling via social media.

It depicts the police vehicle with lights and sirens on backing up before accelerating into the crowd, knocking several people over. The vehicle then continues through the intersection, and the back tires are seen rolling over someone in the street.

Mayor Victoria Woodards said that she is “deeply concerned by the incident.

“While we await more information, I want the community to know that I am deeply concerned and praying for everyone who was impacted by last night’s events,” Woodards said. “I continue to be proud of Tacoma’s long-standing reputation as a place of strong, nonviolent advocacy and activism.”

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli stated to CNN, “I was horrified, those videos are very difficult to watch. I feel concern for the individual that was run over. I feel concern for those that witnessed that event. I feel concern for our officers that are involved.”

Interim Police Chief Mike Ake deplored “another use of deadly force incident,” adding, “I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event and am committed to our Department’s full cooperation in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident.”

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is conducting an independent investigation of the incident and the Community Police Advisory Board will hold a special meeting to discuss it.

Lauren Smith is a recent graduate from UC Davis. She received a B.A. in Political Science and Psychology. She is from San Diego, California.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for