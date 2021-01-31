Beyond a Student-Athlete

By Jess Taylor

DAVIS- Being a student-athlete at a Division One university can be overwhelming, but not for Noah Haynesworth. At 21 years old, Haynesworth excels at these roles while committing himself as an activist fighting towards social change for minorities.

Years back as a senior in high school, there were no repercussions for a classmate that had spray-painted a racial slur on the school wall about Haynesworth’s principal, who is black. More recently, the death of George Floyd sparked a purpose for the student-athlete.

He says, “Getting involved this summer was something that had to be done, especially for where I lived. My hometown is viewed as progressive, but that’s not entirely the case. The history of our town that involves racism is brushed under the rug and I wanted to educate with the truth.”

UC Davis recruited him for the 2020-2021 basketball season from Skyline College in San Bruno. Haynesworth expressed his excitement to play for the team and study Human Development at a university that holds its students to high academic standards.

Conducting a meeting with him in 2021 fashion, Haynesworth pops onto Zoom with a big and bright smile, matching the empty white wall behind him. Wrapped around his shoulders clings a Golden State Warriors blanket; he flaps the blanket up and down declaring that he has to rep his favorite team.

Haynesworth discusses the process of joining a new team that competes at a higher intensity compared to his playing experience. Nodding his head and widening his brown eyes, he says, “Davis was on the radar for both academics and basketball. I knew it was a place that was going to challenge me for both and that’s what I wanted.” He does not fear challenges; he hits them head-on.

An internal challenge he faced this summer was the blatant disregard towards the safety of black residents in his hometown, Mill Valley, by the mayor. When asked what the community is doing to show that Black lives matter, she stated, “It is our council policy that we do not take action on issues that are not of immediate local importance.” This comment was made after “White Silence Is Violence” signs were torn down around the town within twelve hours of being put up.

Adjusting his glasses, he says, “Her response motivated people to speak out and inspired a protest that I spoke at for the first time.” It was at this moment where Haynesworth not only found his voice in racial issues, but he found his footing in leading people into a direction of enlightenment.

Mill Valley’s community consists of mostly white people with Black residents representing less than one percent; Haynesworth and his large family comprise this minority group. Realizing the lack of support for Black Lives Matter, his family boldly acted in their hometown.

“My older sister was really upset at our mayor’s response and wrote a formal letter to her that received a lot of positive responses and support from our community,” he says. With this support, he and his sister, Cierra, moved to create the event “Mill Valley Call to Action!” that would spread the truth by educating the community.

Reminiscing on this empowering moment for him and his family, he describes how this activity-based forum was one of the proudest moments in his life. Though this event took the help of many people, Haynesworth oversaw creating activities and discussion questions for groups split between middle schoolers, high schoolers, young adults and parents. Each group was specially designed in a way that they could understand racial terms and history of the past to convey why our society functions the way it does today.

“It was a lot of fun, really tiring, but hard work and beneficial,” he comments, laughing while looking back on the weeks of tedious work. As he spoke on this matter, the intense dedication he has along with the responsibility he placed upon himself radiated in every word spoken.

“Protests are nice but individually working with people is special,” he says. With a soft smile, he reiterates how important this event was not only to him but for people of all colors. Hearing the perspective of those in his community as to how they were unaware of these issues confirmed everything he believes; we aren’t educated on issues that affect minorities nor are we informed on the effects these communities feel from the ignorance and lack of knowledge.

This event he created has impacted him in many ways. “One thing that stands out is seeing how much learning we’re all capable of, not just the oppressed, but everyone.” His eagerness to teach on social issues and his patience for people to understand them remains inspiring and humbling. Never once did the slightest of anger hint in his voice; he realizes that to ignite change he must lead peacefully with integrity.

When asked what sort of social impact he hopes to make with Black Lives Matter, he sat on the camera for a moment looking down in deep thought.

“That’s a big question,” he chuckles. “There’s so much to be done, it’s hard to minimize it to one thing.” To him, equality can take us far, but equity is something all people should aspire to pertain. This goal, in alignment with his activism, is not only for the Black community but for people of all colors and walks of life.

Haynesworth has always seen himself as an athlete, but after his work this summer, that has changed. Though he does want to play basketball professionally, whether it be domestic or overseas, he wants to live a life that will make the world better.

“People of color are always at their best, but I want to be that way regardless of the color of my skin. I always want to pay it forward and be selfless for anyone around me.”

Jess Taylor is in her senior year at UC Davis from a small town called Wheatland. She is finishing her studies in English and Human Rights.

