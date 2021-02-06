Good Day in Court for Alleged UC Davis Campus Burglar – Referred to Drug Program, and Gets Bike Back, Too.

By Jannat Alam

WOODLAND – Probably a pretty good court day for alleged UC Davis burglar Dustin McGuire here this week in Yolo County Superior Court—he is expected to be transferred to “neighborhood” court and rehabilitative care rather than incarceration.

Plus he gets his bicycle back from the police, too.

McGuire allegedly committed a series of burglaries on the Davis university campus in early 2020. He was arrested on April 8 last year on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property. He has since been released on bail, and attends his hearing via Zoom.

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Zambor previously approved the defense’s application to transfer the case to neighborhood court, but recent developments proved difficult to locate one of the victims of the crime to sign off on the program.

Additionally, there has been difficulty obtaining appropriate paperwork from the university itself, and Zambor asked the court to meet again regarding McGuire’s case in six weeks.

Deputy Public Defender David Hutchison similarly admits to not having adequate paperwork; however, he assured the court that he will have the defendant fill out the appropriate forms.

Hutchison asked for the defendant to be “re-referred to PC 1000,” which is California’s pretrial diversion program for drug crimes involving simple possession. This is a request for McGuire to be transferred to rehabilitative care rather than incarceration.

Judge David Rosenberg approved the request to reconvene in six weeks, and accepted the defense’s request for McGuire to be referred. Both admittance to the neighborhood court program and arrangement of an orientation date for the PC section 1000 program will be decided on March 17 at 9 a.m.

Before the court could adjourn, DDA Zambor addressed one of McGuire’s concerns regarding his bicycle, which was confiscated by Davis PD upon McGuire’s arrest.

Zambor said the bicycle was booked as “property” rather than “evidence,” so McGuire can retrieve it at any point from the Davis PD Property and Evidence unit.

Jannat Alam is a third year at UCLA, majoring in English. She is from Fontana, California.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: